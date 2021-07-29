Noctua Launches Lineup of LGA4189 Coolers for Xeon W-3300

Known primarily for its quiet air cooling systems, Noctua on Thursday introduced a lineup of coolers for Intel's Xeon W-3300 'Ice Lake-64L' processors in LGA4189 packaging. The family includes four coolers with 90-mm, 120-mm, and 140-mm fans and are designed both for workstations and servers. As always, Noctua promises that its coolers bring together high performance and quiet operation.

All of Noctua's coolers for Intel's Xeon W-3300 'Ice Lake-64L' processors in LGA4189 form-factor share the company's traditional design ideology: they feature large aluminum radiators with many thin fins that are pierced with multiple nickel-plated copper heat pipes that are soldered to the copper base. Depending in exact model and its performance requirements, the cooling systems are outfitted with one or two fans that are designed to be as quiet as possible. All coolers come with pre-applied thermal compound.

Noctua's lineup of LGA4189 coolers includes the following models:

(Image credit: Noctua)

The NH-U14S DX-4189 huge tower cooler equipped with six heat pipes as well as a single 140-mm NF-A15 PWM fan that spins at 300 RPM ~ 1500 RPM to generate a 140,2 m³/h airflow while producing a maximum acoustical noise of 24.6 dB(A). The device weighs 797 grams and is aimed at large workstations with plenty of room and good airflow.

(Image credit: Noctua)

The NH-U12S DX-4189 big tower cooler with five heat pipes as well as two 120mm NF-A12x25 fans that rotate at 450 RPM ~ 2000 RPM to produce an airflow of 102.1 m³/h as well as a maximum acoustical noise of 22.6 dB(A). The cooling system is the most powerful in Noctua's lineup of coolers for LGA4189 processors and is intended for classic workstations with conservative design that demand some headroom in terms of cooling performance. For such machines, two fans may actually be an advantage since if one fails, the other will continue to operate. The device weighs 1018 grams.

(Image credit: Noctua)

The NH-U9 DX-4189 is a relatively compact tower cooler for smaller workstations. The unit is equipped with six heat pipes and two NF-A9 fans that spin at 400 RPM ~ 2000 RPM to generate a 62.6 m³/h airflow while emitting a 22.8 dB(A) noise level. The product weighs 895 grams.

(Image credit: Noctua)

The NH-D9 DX-4189 4U is essentially a version of the NH-U9 DX-4189 that features a different heatsink with four heat pipes is optimized for 4U server machines. This model offers noticeably higher performance, but is considerably noisier (up to 30.6 dB(A)) since its NF-A9 fans spin at 400 RPM ~ 2500 RPM to generate a 96.3 m³/h airflow. Still, since we are dealing with a cooler for 4U servers, very few people are actually going to head these fans.

All the new coolers are shipped with Noctua's SecuFirm2 mounting mechanisms featuring anti-tilt, Torx T30 PEEK nuts and the LGA4189-4 (P4) CPU carrier frame. A Torx T30 mounting tool is included. For users that already have Noctua's previous-generation coolers for Intel's CPUs in LGA3647 form-factor, the company offers the NM-i4189 mounting kit that will make these devices compatible with the latest processors and motherboards.