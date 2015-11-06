NuCurrent Combines AirFuel, Qi Wireless Charging Technologies Into Single Multi-Mode Smartphone Antenna

NuCurrent, a maker of wireless power antennas for smartphones, announced a 10W multi-mode wireless charging antenna that supports both AirFuel's (AW4P/PMA) resonant charging as well as Qi's inductive charging technologies.

NuCurrent claimed nearly 80 percent efficiency with its new antenna at 10 watts with its Qi coil, and a 10W orientation-free AW4P resonator -- both on the same ultra-thin 0.3mm printed substrate.

“This new series of NuCurrent products truly realizes our vision of ‘future proofing' next generation wireless charging and offers differentiation in smartphone design," said Michael Gotlieb, vice president of business development, NuCurrent. “From a systems perspective, this series of breakthrough antennas finally bridges the gap between all the standards in an environment hungry for space and power."

NuCurrent also said that its new antenna can enable fast charging as well, but with lower heat thanks to its proprietary technology.

Wireless charging technology, especially magnetic resonance charging such as the AirFuel standard, should eventually become the go-to for charging most portable devices. Wireless charging frees people from having to carry around cables, so as long as wireless charging becomes almost as efficient and fast as wired charging, it should be a no-brainer for consumers to use it.

Considering AirFuel already provides both types of charging, including inductive charging similar to Qi charging, it's unlikely the device makers will want to support both AirFuel and Qi for long. However, for now, multi-mode antennas such as the one here from NuCurrent can further reduce the confusion in the market that OEMs, consumers and even retailers have about which wireless charging technology they should support.

NuCurrent showcased its new wireless charging antenna, called the NC21-R76M13E-87670R30, at the Wireless Power Summit held in San Diego, California, on November 5-6.

