Nvidia Dropping Driver Support for Older Graphics Cards

Nvidia has announced that it is going to be dropping driver support for a large number of its old graphics cards, including essentially the entire 8-series, 9-series, 100-series, 200-series, 300-series, and one card (the GeForce 405) from its 400-series. This includes mobile and desktop products. Support for a number of professional workstation products is also being terminated.

Up to and including the release of the GeForce 340, driver users will still be getting driver and game optimizations; however, after this, the party is over. Up until the GeForce 343 driver in 2016, the company will still be fixing minor driver issues as needed, but these are likely to affect only a small group of people.

Don't be scared if you're still sporting one of those graphics cards, though. You'll still be able to keep using it long after the driver support stops; you just won't be getting any new drivers.

The entire list of products can be found here on Nvidia's website. Are you still using a card among them?