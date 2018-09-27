Nvidia Releases New Game Ready Drivers for Forza, Assassin's Creed

Source: EA

Nvidia released new Game Ready drivers to greet its RTX graphics cards and major game releases. The new GeForce Game Ready 411.70 WHQL drivers aren't very different from the drivers released on September 20--both offer improvements for FIFA 19, Forza Horizon 4, and Assassin's Creed Odyssey--but the extra week of development should allow them to handle the latest-and-greatest in gaming even better than before.

The first graphics card to feature Nvidia's new Turing GPU was the RTX 2080, which started reaching consumers on September 20. Nvidia was supposed to release the RTX 2080 Ti at the same time, but the card was pushed to Sept. 27 and is now reportedly set to arrive between Oct. 5 and Oct. 9 in different markets. Meanwhile, the RTX 2070 is expected to start shipping on Oct. 17. Right now it's RTX 2080 or bust.

All those new graphics cards will require updated drivers to offer the best performance. (Nobody wants to spend between $600 and $1,200 on an RTX card only to have it crash whenever they launch a game.) That's why the 411.70 WHQL drivers, like the 411.63 drivers before them, boast improved support for RTX cards and the whiz-bang features like the much-vaunted ray tracing support that will accompany them.

The new 411.70 WHQL drivers also boast support for the September 28 release of FIFA 19 as well as improvements to support for Forza Horizon 4 and Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which are set to debut on Oct. 2 and Oct. 5, respectively. Nvidia didn't share details about other changes arriving with the 411.70 WHQL drivers; the link to the drivers' release notes actually leads to the 411.63 WHQL drivers released the week prior.

Nvidia also didn't highlight any differences between 411.70 and 411.63 in the blog post about the new drivers. We expected the company to start improving support for other major releases occurring in October, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, but so far Nvidia hasn't said anything. Maybe those updates will arrive with the drivers released to accompany the RTX 2080 Ti and 2070.

You can install the new drivers via Nvidia's website or the GeForce Experience app.