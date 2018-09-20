Nvidia's Latest Game Ready Driver Is Also Prepared for RTX

Credit: Ubisoft

Nvidia has a lot of preparation to do. Major releases from large development studios are on the horizon, and many gamers are going to expect their graphics cards to support those new titles at launch, especially if they've just paid out for the new GeForce RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti. The company released the GeForce Game Ready Driver 411.63 WHQL to start preparing for some of the biggest games as well as its latest GPUs.

The 411.63 WHQL driver was made specifically for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Forza Horizon 4, and FIFA 19. Those games are set to arrive in the coming weeks. FIFA 19 debuts on September 28, Forza Horizon 4 on October 2, and Assassin's Creed Odyssey on October 5. Given the amount of time it has before those releases, we wouldn't be surprised if Nvidia includes more improvements specific to those games in upcoming drivers.

The company will probably also keep busy with more AAA titles debuting over the next few months. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (and hopefully its Blackout battle royale mode) is set to be released on October 12, and Rockstar Games' long-awaited Red Dead Redemption 2 arrives shortly after on Oct. 26. Ray tracing poster child Battlefield V is also set to arrive November 20. Support for all of these titles is critical.

Back to the 411.63 WHQL driver. In addition to support for those games, Nvidia also included support for RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti graphics cards that are starting to reach consumers. (Check out our reviews of the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti Founders Edition graphics cards for more on the next generation of Nvidia products.) Early adopters of Turing GPUs should install the driver to make sure they can actually enjoy them.

Those aren't the only updates arriving with the 411.63 WHQL driver. Nvidia also introduced support for CUDA 10.0, the Vulkan 1.1 API, and Vulkan HDR on Windows, and naturally the driver boasts various bug fixes and performance improvements. (It wouldn't be an update without those, would it?) And, just in case you're using two Nvidia graphics cards, application SLI profiles were added or updated for the following games:

•HOB

•Lake Ridden

•NieR:Automata

•Northgard

•Pure Farming 2018

•Raid: World War II

•Star Wars: Battlefront II (2017)

•TT Isle of Man

You can install the 411.63 WHQL driver via Nvidia's website or the GeForce Experience app. Full release notes can be found here.