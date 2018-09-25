Nvidia Announces GeForce RTX 2070 Availability On October 17

by
Nvidia announced via its @NVIDIAGeForce Twitter account that the GeForce RTX 2070 will be available on October 17. The tweet says that custom card pricing starts at $499 and provides a link to the product page that lists the Founders Edition for $599.

Nvidia's page rehashes the specifications and pricing we learned at the official announcement last month. 


GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition
GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Reference Specs
GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition
GeForce RTX 2080 Reference Spec
GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition
GeForce RTX 2070 Reference Spec
Price
$1,199
-
$799
-
$599
-
RTX OPS
78T
78T
60T
60T
45T
42T
CUDA Cores
4352
4352
2944
2944
2304
2304
Boost Clock
1635MHz (OC)
1545MHz
1800MHz (OC)
1710MHz
1710MHz(OC)
1620MHz
Base Clock
1350MHz
1350MHz
1515MHz
1515MHz
1410MHz
1410MHz
Memory
11GB GDDR6
11GB GDDR6
8GB GDDR6
8GB GDDR6
8GB GDDR68GB GDDR6
Memory Speed14 Gbps
14 Gbps
14 Gbps
14 Gbps
14 Gbps
14 Gbps
Memory Bandwidth
616 Gbps
616 Gbps448 Gbps
448 Gbps
448 Gbps
448 Gbps
USB Type-C and VirtualLink
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Maximum Resolution
7680x4320
7680x43207680x43207680x43207680x4320
7680x4320
Connectors
DisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-C
 -
DisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-CDisplayPort, HDMI
DisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-C-
Graphics Card Power
260W
250W
225W
215W
185W
175W

Nvidia's product page has a "notify me" button instead of a pre-order button, so while it appears the cards will be available for order on October 17, we don't know the actual dates they will ship.

The RTX 2070 cards come with the same RT cores that accelerate ray tracing workloads, but Nvidia hasn't shared any performance data yet. Given that ray-traced games aren't available yet, we won't know how well the RTX 2070 can handle those titles until Nvidia releases more data.

As expected, the image of the card shows they lack the NVLink connectors that came with the GeForce GTX 1070 models. Multi-graphics card setups are growing rarer as time goes on, particularly due to a lack of support on the software side, but enthusiasts certainly aren't pleased with the culling of the expected feature.

The mining craze has also receded, so graphics card pricing for the GTX 1080 Ti and 1070 Ti is incredibly competitive, meaning Nvidia may have a difficult time selling the RTX 2070 for $499 - $599.

Of course, we'll have all of the performance data and firm comparisons when our review posts. With a public availability date of October 17, it obviously won't be long until the review comes to our pages. In the meantime, head over to our GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 reviews for a deeper look at the new graphics cards, or check out our Turing architecture deep dive for a closer look at the TU106 die that debuts in the RTX 2070.

About the author
Paul Alcorn

Paul Alcorn is a Senior Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews on CPUs, storage and enterprise hardware.

24 comments
Comment from the forums
  • King_V
    Are the TDP specs for the 2070 Reference vs Founders edition transposed?
  • sbushman18
    Your chart has an error. You are showing memory frequency under memory speed for the 2070, but you have memory bandwidth listed there for the other cards. The memory speed is actually the same for the 2080 and the 2080Ti. The bandwidth is increased from the 2070s 448Gbps. You have the 2070 listed as 14Gbps, which is the memory frequency of ALL the RTX cards.
  • knowom
    Can't forget the GTX1080 being competitively priced it's probably the best sweet spot on the high end range for GPU's. RTX2070 should ideally come close to 1080Ti performance and maybe overclocked match it for like 1070Ti price range meaning about $375-$425. I think it has to pretty much sit in that range give or take.
