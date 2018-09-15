Nvidia Pushes Back GeForce RTX 2080 Ti General Availability
As reported by the Tech Report, Nvidia announced via a forum post that it is delaying general availability of its new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti lineup from September 20 to September 27. The company says customers that have already preordered the flagship Turing cards will receive them between September 20 and 27. Per the company's forum post:
Hi Everyone,
Wanted to give you an update on the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti availability.
GeForce RTX 2080 Ti general availability has shifted to September 27th, a one week delay. We expect pre-orders to arrive between September 20th and September 27th.
There is no change to GeForce RTX 2080 general availability, which is September 20th.
We’re eager for you to enjoy the new GeForce RTX family! Thanks for your patience.
It's easy to assume that the delay comes as the byproduct of higher-than-anticipated preorder demand. The GeForce RTX 2080 models are currently readily available for preorder at several retailers, which is good if you don't have $1,000 (MSRP) to splash on the flagship, but the RTX 2080 Ti models became scarce shortly after the preorder window opened.
Nvidia hasn't provided a reason for the delay, but we've reached out for comment.
Meanwhile, we recently published the Turing architectural deep-dive, so head there if you're interested in the nuts and bolts. For lighter fare, head to our GeForce RTX FAQ for the high-level, or head over to our Here's Every Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, 2070 Card That We Know About article to feast your eyes on Nvidia's latest.
one last note; kudos to Nvidias marketing waiting to the last minute, you dont sell overstock by showing your new product. this was a dream of hyperbolic rumors that drove many to by 10xx cards....but jedi mind trick t hey will (remorse) want the rtx as well soon enough. this is basic econ selling wedgets.
Anyway, if/when I eventually buy a RTX card, I will wait for Igor's reviews to decide which one. I hope the new Tom's continues to support his excellent teardowns.
My thought as well. I have never seen so much pre-order marketing in my life and I have been following GPU's before Nvidia existed. I bet we will see more "articles" from Nvidia about how great DLSS is etc. Even this site bought into the hype which was a first. I have this gut feeling that the performance increase in games that don't support new features like DLSS will be marginal like say 15% or less. If it turns out to be the case buying a 90% more expensive card for 15% more performance would be horrible. Anyone thinking of pre-ordering should just freaking wait a bit for reviews.
Oh you STILL want to see some performance examples? Sigh. Fine, there were like... some demos... or something. Nearly solid 60 FPS at 1080p with the Raytanking enabled! Awesome. Nobody else can boast Raytanking performance this leet. What serious gamer wouldn't want to toggle some eyecandy that makes their high-end gaming monitor throw frames at you as fast as a $100 office special.
(BF "Mediocre Sales" V had to go back and tone down the ray tracing so hopefully it won't run like garbage when they push it out the door, they really need that Nvidia Not-Called-GPP-Anymore Rewards money)
Having yeild problems -AGAIN- nVidia?
https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/NVIDIA-GeForce-RTX-2080-Ti-Founders-Edition-New-Pre-Order/173484462244
By the time you add shipping and import duties they are charging just shy of $4000 AUD. Of Course, that's typical of eBay sellers. AU Retailers won't even reveal pricing at this stage, but you can be sure it will be close to, or just over $2000.
At those prices, I doubt there are many Australian's pre-ordering them. So maybe the delay is due to a lack of pre-orders?
Why would you think it is a LACK of pre-orders when you also show people price gouging on eBay due to the RTX2080Ti's being sold out?
JAMESSNEED,
Obviously wait for BENCHMARKS but if you do some research you'll find out the performance gains vary a lot (assuming no other bottleneck like CPU) when assuming no RTX functionality like DLSS... higher memory bandwidth means Turing should do better at higher resolutions like 4K... Turing has HDR hardware which will improve FPS relative to previous using HDR, but having said that I'd say most games should average about 30% gain at 2560x1440 without HDR looking at benchmarks and guessing with up to 50% or so using 4K/HDR in some titles (GTX1080 vs RTX2080).
*What is most important IMO would be to get LOTS of games both new and old to have DLSS profiles. Would you get an RTX2080 just for DLSS if you get an average of 75% higher FPS vs a GTX1080, or got higher quality at same FPS or a combo of the two?
Not me as I can't justify that despite being wealthy but I am fascinated by the POTENTIAL of the technology. I see this being a PERFECT upgrade IFF (yes "IFF"):
1) price drops a bit (arguably NVidia should charge what people will pay but to me it's not worth it)
2) DLSS and/or ray-tracing (or other?) is used in more than a handful of games that person plans to play
3) game EXPERIENCE is noticeably better (I can get most of the visual benefit with my GTX1080 and frankly I still play SKYRIM... sigh... with no intention of buying new games for a while)
RTX is really, really fascinating to me though. Especially ground truth, culling, VRR and other techniques that can improve performance... but gosh it's VERY CONFUSING to those who only give this a cursory look because most people are used to how it benefits CURRENT GAMES so it's a bit chicken and egg. Need new games that really benefit from Turing RTX but why buy the hardware before many games exist?
This should be much better to crypto maining than previous generation... so Lets see.
We can hope but those tensor cores Are beast in calculation...
Considering the ti version was sold out everywhere very shortly after pre-orders opened I doubt that's the case.
The Mod team have been asked to delete posts that do not deal with the topic so troll posts and comments will be be deleted by any of the Mods.
Tensor cores are for matrix multiplications like inputs and weighs in a neural network, vector math in physics/engineering and raytracing. There isn't much if any matrix math in crypto algorithms which consist primarily of sequential large number multiplications, additions, shift/rotates and bit blends using AND/OR/XOR where tensor cores are of very little use.
Tensor cores aren't going to be of much use for crypto-miners unless someone (Nvidia?) designs a crypto-currency around them.
According to whom?
Tensor cores are extremely limited in the types of computations they can do. It's not obvious to me they'll benefit crypto, which is usually memory-bottlenecked - not compute bound. GDDR6 is more likely to benefit crypto, but I don't know if it'll be a cost-effective improvement.