Nvidia Pushes Back GeForce RTX 2080 Ti General Availability

As reported by the Tech Report, Nvidia announced via a forum post that it is delaying general availability of its new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti lineup from September 20 to September 27. The company says customers that have already preordered the flagship Turing cards will receive them between September 20 and 27. Per the company's forum post:

Hi Everyone,



Wanted to give you an update on the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti availability. GeForce RTX 2080 Ti general availability has shifted to September 27th, a one week delay. We expect pre-orders to arrive between September 20th and September 27th.



There is no change to GeForce RTX 2080 general availability, which is September 20th.



We’re eager for you to enjoy the new GeForce RTX family! Thanks for your patience.

It's easy to assume that the delay comes as the byproduct of higher-than-anticipated preorder demand. The GeForce RTX 2080 models are currently readily available for preorder at several retailers, which is good if you don't have $1,000 (MSRP) to splash on the flagship, but the RTX 2080 Ti models became scarce shortly after the preorder window opened.

Nvidia hasn't provided a reason for the delay, but we've reached out for comment.

