Nvidia Pushes Back GeForce RTX 2080 Ti General Availability

by
22 Comments

As reported by the Tech Report, Nvidia announced via a forum post that it is delaying general availability of its new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti lineup from September 20 to September 27. The company says customers that have already preordered the flagship Turing cards will receive them between September 20 and 27. Per the company's forum post:

Hi Everyone, 

Wanted to give you an update on the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti availability. 

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti general availability has shifted to September 27th, a one week delay. We expect pre-orders to arrive between September 20th and September 27th.

There is no change to GeForce RTX 2080 general availability, which is September 20th.

We’re eager for you to enjoy the new GeForce RTX family! Thanks for your patience.

It's easy to assume that the delay comes as the byproduct of higher-than-anticipated preorder demand. The GeForce RTX 2080 models are currently readily available for preorder at several retailers, which is good if you don't have $1,000 (MSRP) to splash on the flagship, but the RTX 2080 Ti models became scarce shortly after the preorder window opened.

Nvidia hasn't provided a reason for the delay, but we've reached out for comment.

Meanwhile, we recently published the Turing architectural deep-dive, so head there if you're interested in the nuts and bolts. For lighter fare, head to our GeForce RTX FAQ for the high-level, or head over to our Here's Every Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, 2070 Card That We Know About article to feast your eyes on Nvidia's latest.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Paul Alcorn

Paul Alcorn is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews on CPUs, storage and enterprise hardware.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
This thread is closed for comments
22 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • Morbus
    My bet is the delay is due to not enough people having preordered it. nVidia is tanking...
  • WINTERLORD
    man i hope this dont mean the crypto miners are going to run the price up again
  • anthonyinsd
    the RTX is undoubtedly most pre-ordered card ever. this card has extra processes that miners dont want/need to pay for; its better to buy two more 1080's then migrate for mid-level miners. also rast mining cards are coming down the pipe.

    one last note; kudos to Nvidias marketing waiting to the last minute, you dont sell overstock by showing your new product. this was a dream of hyperbolic rumors that drove many to by 10xx cards....but jedi mind trick t hey will (remorse) want the rtx as well soon enough. this is basic econ selling wedgets.
Display All 22 comments
Most Popular
  1. Nvidia’s Turing Architecture Explored: Inside the GeForce RTX 2080
  2. Nvidia RTX's DLSS Roster Gets Nine New Games
  3. Nvidia Announces Tesla T4 GPUs With Turing Architecture
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.