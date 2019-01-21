Orange Pi 3 Ready To Take On Raspberry Pi 3

Shenzhen Xunlong Software has released its latest Orange Pi 3 development board to rival the Raspberry Pi 3. The Orange Pi 3 is available on AliExpress with the base model starting from $29.90 (£23.59), while the highest-end model will set you back $39.90 (£31.48).
Measuring 90 x 64mm and weighing in at 75 grams, the Orange Pi 3 boasts a blue PCB. It sports the Allwinner H6 SoC (system-on-a-chip) that features a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor clocked at 1.8GHz with an ARM Mali-T720 graphics processing unit. The Orange Pi 3 comes with 1GB of LPDDR3 memory, which can be expanded to 2GB for an extra $5 (£3.95). For the same fee, consumers also have the option to add 8GB of eMMC flash storage to the Orange Pi 3. There's a total of four models to choose from.
|Model
|Pricing (USD)
|Pricing (GBP)
|Orange Pi 3 with 1GB LPDDR3
|$29.90
|£23.59
|Orange Pi 3 with 1GB LPDDR3 and 8GB eMMC
|$34.90
|£27.54
|Orange Pi 3 with 2GB LPDDR3
|$34.90
|£27.54
|Orange Pi 3 with 2GB LPDDR3 and 8GB eMMC
|$39.90
|£31.48
Connectivity on the Orange Pi 3 includes four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 port, and a micro-USB 2.0 OTG (On-The-Go) port with support for power input. However, micro-USB power supplies aren't compatible with the Orange Pi 3. Therefore, consumers are encouraged to purchase a quality DC 5V 3A charger to power the Orange Pi 3.
Shenzhen Xunlong Software has equipped the Orange Pi 3 with an HDMI 2.0a port with audio and HDCP 2.2 output, and a Composite video output. The Orange Pi has an integrated microphone and a 3.5mm jack for audio devices.
The Orange Pi 3 connects to the Internet via a Gigabit Ethernet port based on the Realtek RTL8211 controller, or wirelessly via the built-in Ampak AP6256 module that provides Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The Orange Pi 3 also comes with its own IR receiver, mini-PCIe (mPCIe) 2.0 x1 slot, and a 26-pin GPIO expansion header for connecting devices like sensors, motors, etc. There's also a 3-pin serial console / UART (Universal Asynchronous Receiver-Transmitter) header for debugging purposes.
The Orange Pi 3 has its own power button and power, status, and USB 3.0 LED indicators for easy monitoring.
The Orange Pi 3 is compatible with Android 7.0 and Linux distributions, such as Ubuntu and Debian, although the images aren't available yet at the time of writing.
Maybe they're not expecting someone to use all ports and draw power from them all... maybe... It would have been smart to have spec'd it for 5a instead though.
4*(6*1.5*A=.9*A)*5*V+4*(5*.1*A=.5*A)*5*V=28*W, The add the Pi itself...
"consumers are encouraged to purchase a quality DC 5V 3A charger to power the Orange Pi 3"
5*V*3*A=15*W
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USB#Power
You don't have to have all USB ports putting out full power at the same time. (some devices come with an wall outlet plug)
A USB 3 port, --> 6*.150*A*5*V = 4.5*W max power draw in non-charging only mode
A USB 2 port, --> 5*.100*A*5*V = 2.5*W max power draw in non-charging only mode
3*A*5*V=15*W
4*4.5*W=18*W, 4 USB 3.0 at max power draw in non-charging only mode
You don't have have full power on all USB ports at the same time, and some devices come with their own DC adapter.
That's not following proper design processes. You always consider the max amperage of all the inputs during your design phase and label/spec according. If it's a UL approved device you better believe they max them all out and ensure you have proper labeling and protection. Yes, this probably isn't UL approved but this is sloppy specs.
USB hubs have he same issue.
ops... math above had it with 4 USB 2.0 ports instead of 2 (micro + regular).
It has 4(type A) USB 3.0, 1(type A) USB 2.0, 1(Micro) USB 2.0
(4 ? (6 ? 0.15 ? ampere) ? 5 ? volt) + ((1 + 1) ? (5 ? 0.1 ? ampere) ? 5 ? volt)
= 23 W