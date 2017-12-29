'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Passes 3 Million Concurrent Players

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been smashing records left and right, so it's no surprise that as 2017 draws to a close, it's just broken its own record for concurrent players. Earlier today, PUBG crossed over the 3 million player mark, with 3,106,3568 fans duking it out on Steam at once.

Dota 2 is lagging pretty far behind PUBG on SteamCharts, topping out at around 1.29 million concurrent players at its all-time high, still nowhere near the numbers PUBG consistently attracts. PUBG originally reached its 1 million concurrent player milestone in September, and that marked its continued rise all the way into December.

The insanely popular battle royale game is still seeing expansions and improvements by way of patches and additional content injections. Today, the Xbox One version of PUBG received a patch that alleviates some of the pains that came with assembling squads. You can now create 1-3 player squads without resorting to matchmaking with the console edition. Players also continue to report issues with crashing on the Xbox One, and the patch that adds in squad support purportedly addresses these issues as well.

PUBG officially launched on December 21, leaving Steam Early Access one day later than planned. Originally scheduled for a December 20 launch, the game hit a few snags before it exited Early Access on 12:01am PT on December 21, undergoing a lengthy session of scheduled maintenance before its debut. The maintenance was necessary to ready the title for its big 1.0 release. With the leaderboards wiped and features such as the new desert map Miramar and play mechanics like vaulting and climbing added, PUBG blossomed into a shinier, more robust version of its former self after the dust settled.

Just last week,PUBG hit 30 million combined players across both the PC and Xbox One version, so the fact that just the PC version alone could reach 3 million concurrent players is an impressive feat on its own. With both versions of the game officially on the market, PUBG is in the midst of an enormous takeover as far as the battle royale genre is concerned.

