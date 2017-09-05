Trending

'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Sells 10 Million Copies

By Gaming 

People really want to parachute down to a desolate land and shoot at each other. Less than six months after its Early Access debut, more than 10 million copies of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds have been sold, cementing the "battle royale" game as one of the most popular titles of the year. The game also reached a new peak of more than 970,000 concurrent users after the PUBG Invitational tournament was held at Gamescon.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds started life as an Arma 2 mod from Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene. It was then picked up by a publisher called Bluehole, which announced in June 2016 that it would become a standalone title within the year. The game then headed to Steam's Early Access in March 2017. It was a hit, often sitting at the top of Steam's and Twitch's lists of most popular game sales and streams, respectively.

If you somehow aren't familiar with the game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds pits 100 players against each other in an ever-shrinking map littered with guns and other equipment. Your goal is to take out other players without being shot down yourself, which often leads to long stretches of calm punctuated by intense firefights. Check out our hands-on with the game for more information about how it plays.

Other parts of the game have changed. Some updates, like servers that restrict players to a first-person view instead of allowing them to use a third-person perspective, have been welcomed by the community. (The visibility offered by a third-person view too often meant the difference between life and death.) Other changes—such as the crate-and-key system that requires you to pay for in-game items—were less welcome.

Bluehole also announced in August that it would slow down the pace with which it released updates to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. This change was supposed to help the company gear up for the game's official release and to make sure its players had "realistic expectations” regarding the time it takes to update the game. This is common to Early Access games; the point of the platform is to iterate on unfinished titles.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is now available on PC, and it will head to the Xbox One as part of the Xbox Game Preview program sometime this year, with an official launch following in early 2018. Bluehole vice president and executive producer Chang Han Kim said in a press release that the company is "working diligently to bring a solid gameplay experience for full launch on the PC and Xbox One Game Preview versions later this year.” That jibes with the company's announcement in July that the game's official PC debut was being pushed to Q4 2017.

NamePlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
TypeShooter
DeveloperBluehole
PublisherBluehole
PlatformsPC, Xbox One
Where To BuySteam
Release DateMarch 23, 2017 (Early Access)
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mac_angel 05 September 2017 18:40
    odd. A lot of people complaining about the admins banning people that are only beeping the horn of the car, or doing something that people streaming the games don't like. Seems like they are trying to promote the game and anything they don't like gets banned. And streamers take priority over anyone else.
    Reply
  • nitrium 05 September 2017 20:45
    20143651 said:
    odd. A lot of people complaining about the admins banning people that are only beeping the horn of the car, or doing something that people streaming the games don't like. Seems like they are trying to promote the game and anything they don't like gets banned. And streamers take priority over anyone else.
    What makes zero sense to me is that the streamers don't delay their broadcasts by 5 minutes or something making stream sniping impossible. Why does streaming have to be live? What advantage does it have?
    Reply
  • Chettone 05 September 2017 20:56
    @MAC_ANGEL those were isolated cases and devs didnt had the experience (yet) on how to handle those situations. Stream snipers were clearly abusing the fact that streamers dont add delay on their streams, but thats not really devs fault. Since PUBG has a stretch relation with twitch (its main source of marketing), it was logical to stand in favor of streamers rather than trolls.
    Reply
  • HaB1971 05 September 2017 22:33
    Looks like a game to avoid for me, nothing worse than online gaming
    Reply
  • Warsaw 06 September 2017 06:41
    I just don't really see the big deal with the game. It's the exact same game as H1Z1: King of the Kill. Both (imo) are clunky shooters that still need a good amount of polish. I was talked into buying the game by my buddies which I had already previously owned King of the Kill. At least with H1Z1 it gave you the regular game as well as the battle royale version for $10 less.
    Reply
  • stormflakes 06 September 2017 12:55
    bought the game 1 month ago. i was very sceptical, but even more bored.
    i played cod modern warfare 2, liked that well enough, tried black ops 1 and quit online shooters instantly. i hate this constant dying crap and people popping up from everywhere every second! if i feel the need for a panic attack ill go kick a lion in the shin! dont need a game to do that.
    pubg though, what a gem!
    i got stuck once so the bugs people talk about are mostly gone ( apart from rusty fences being bulletproof :-)
    i love the MASSIVE community. almost never waiting to load a game with 100 players.
    i love you can do your thing in this game. are you a sniper, a looter, a gun slinging cowboy, a camikaze biker, a carmageddon fanboy or a honking bullet magnet? there is room for you in this game.

    I always play solo games ( fallout, skyrim, ... ) but this game i love to bits.

    amen
    Reply
  • dstarr3 06 September 2017 13:21
    I've noticed something. We always campaign against AAA studios released unfinished, buggy products, but then something like this happens, where an Early Access game that is incomplete, full of bugs, and totally lacking polish sells better than a lot of AAA games. I feel like if we really want AAA studios to stop releasing buggy, incomplete games, we need to show them that we're not willing to buy buggy, incomplete games. This is not how we do that.
    Reply
  • BulkZerker 06 September 2017 14:20
    "What makes zero sense to me is that the streamers don't delay their broadcasts by 5 minutes or something making stream sniping impossible. Why does streaming have to be live? What advantage does it have?"

    The ability to communicate with your audience. Streamers in general are NOT mlg material.

    It's funny how this game has so many streamers going. "oh em gee this game is so good!" And half the community of this game has at one point streamed it, it seems.
    Kinda reminds me of goat simulator.
    Reply