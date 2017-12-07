The Desert Of Miramar Is The Second Map In 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds'

Since its launch on Early Access, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds featured only one map, Erangel, for its intense battle royale gameplay. With the final version set to launch sometime in the next few weeks, Bluehole finally released full details about a second map called Miramar.

Unlike Erangel, which is full of grass and trees, Miramar is a desert. According to the developer blog, this new map requires that you adjust your strategy due to its rocky terrain. The map does contain trees, which are a suitable hiding spot, but they're not as abundant as they are in the small forests of Erangel.

Bluehole also highlighted the main points of interest in Miramar. There are eight locations to explore, such as Los Leones, the largest city on the map, and the railyards of La Cobreria. All of these areas will contain the weapons and armor you need to survive, but, of course, you'll have to make sure that rival players aren't around to kill you until you grab a suitable firearm.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is scheduled to come out of Early Access in the near future, but you won't have to wait until Version 1.0 to try out Miramar. The studio said that the map will be available for all players during the final phase of testing. Until then, plan ahead and take a look at the map above. It's time to get chicken dinner again.