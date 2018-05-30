PNY Announces Massive 512GB MicroSD Card

PNY just announced the new 512GB Elite microSDXC memory card, which is large enough to take the capacity crown away from the 400GB device SanDisk released in February. For $350, mobile data hoarders can store over 80 hours of Full HD video or 100,000 18MP pictures.

The 512GB Elite satisfies the performance requirements to meet Class 10 and U1 ratings but not the hefty A1 requirement for application performance in a mobile device. PNY claims up to 90 MB/s performance over the UHS-1 interface but doesn't specify random performance, which is used to achieve the A1 rating.

Compatibility is always a concern for large capacity microSDXC products. PNY includes an SD adapter with the 512GB Elite for use in a PC or Mac but didn't publish a list of supported mobile devices.

PNY is the first to announce a 512GB microSD card, but we know more will come in a few weeks at the Computex trade show in Taipei, Taiwan. The increase in density is a direct result of advances in flash technology. PNY didn't disclose the technology used to make the 512GB Elite microSDXC possible but it's likely the result of new 4-bit per cell memory (QLC) from Toshiba.

What worries us about the 512GB Elite microSDXC is the lack of any published endurance specifications. QLC is new, unproven memory technology for consumer devices and will require powerful software error correction technology that increases power consumption over the life of the device.