Where to Pre-Order Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

Microsoft and other retailers are opening pre-orders for both of its new consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and both are available for pre-order today (September 22) in the United States. Pre-orders for the next-gen consoles will open at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET in the United States.



The Xbox Series X is geared at 4K gaming with ray tracing and framerates going up to 120 fps, and will cost $499. The Series S is aimed at 1440p gaming and goes for $299. The systems release on November 10.



If you don't want to pay the whole cost immediately, you can use the Xbox All Access program to pay over 24 months with no upfront cost, and the deal also includes two years of Xbox Game Pass.



Retailers in the U.S. allowing pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and Series S include Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, Newegg, Target and, of course, Microsoft itself.



Check below for where to pre-order the Xbox Series X or pre-order the Xbox Series S:

