Microsoft Announces Xbox Series S At $299: Leaked Trailer Reveals Specs

There have long been rumors about two types of Xboxes, with one flagship console and one smaller variant. Now that Microsoft has already revealed the Xbox Series X, it's time for the Xbox Series S.

👀 Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEqSeptember 8, 2020

In a rather unusual fashion, Microsoft revealed the tiny console in a tweet, stating that it's the smallest Xbox ever and that it's coming in at a price of $299. At this time, the company isn't sharing any further details, but that doesn't mean there aren't any.

Leaker WalkingCat dropped a trailer for the Xbox Series X, which details a few key things.

no point holding this back now I guess pic.twitter.com/SgOAjm3BuPSeptember 8, 2020

This trailer shows that the Xbox Series S is 60 percent smaller than the Series X, can run 1440p at up to 120 FPS, supports 4K upscaling, DirectX ray-tracing, seamless game-switching, has a 512 GB NVMe SSD, variable refresh rate support, and more. These are all similar characteristics to the bigger Xbox Series X, showing that it really is the big console's little brother.

However, it's important to note that at this time, the trailer is not confirmed as official and the specs might not be true.

As reported by Windows Central, it looks like Microsoft will have a few payment options for the new Xboxes. The publication reports that as an alternative to the $299 retail price, consumers can also opt for a $25/month finance plan for the Xbox Series S, with the Series X going for a $35/month finance plan or retailing at $499.

Both consoles are expected to land in November.