PS5 Sells 10 Million Units, Fastest Selling Console in Sony's History

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), the gaming division of Sony corporation, today announced via a blog post that as of July 18th, the PS5 (see our PS5 review) sold a grand total of 10 million units since its launch in November 12, 2020. This marks the unlocking of an achievement for Sony, as the company has said that this cements the PS5 as the fastest selling console in the company's history.

This news comes despite the fact that there have been numerous component shortages throughout the hardware industry and its associated supply chains, both due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to overwhelming demand for gaming hardware, from graphics cards to CPUs and games consoles. That Sony has managed to sell 10 million units of the PS5 console just goes to show the demand there is for latest-gen gaming hardware, and is a testament to the company's ability to perform despite unforeseen circumstances in the world's playground.

While the PS5 still hasn't picked up its roster of exclusive gaming titles that are the bread and butter drivers of its sales, the company is gearing up for numerous high-profile launches throughout this year and 2022. One of those is Horizon: Forbidden West, which could still see its release date slip to 2022.

A new God of War game still set in Norse mythology is also in the works, as is Grand Turismo 7 - both of these tend to be huge drivers for Playstation sales. Sooner than those, however, stands Arkane's Deathloop, a timed console exclusive contracted before the Microsoft buyout of Bethesda that was recently delayed to a September 13th launch date.

Ten million PS5 consoles in the hands of gamers sets Sony up for immense profits in software and services sales - besides signaling 10 million additional AMD-based gaming solutions. Putting Sony's announcement side by side with Microsoft's recent one regarding a 172% jump in console hardware sales just last month paints a clear picture on gaming's health and demand. So, while Microsoft came out ahead in our PS5 vs XBox Series X face-off, it's clear that both companies are winners in sales.