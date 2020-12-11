Raspberry Pi 400 Gets 3D Printed Screen Mod

We knew it wouldn't be long before the Raspberry Pi 400 mods started rolling in. Today we're sharing this awesome 3D-printed creation from a maker on Reddit known as Jwktje .

The project uses a custom-designed, 3D-printed asset created by Jwktje to mount a screen to the Raspberry Pi 400. The coolest part? The screen doesn't even use the HDMI port—it's connected using the GPIO pins.

According to Jwktje, the screen used is a Pimoroni Hyperpixel touchscreen which eliminates the need for a mouse.

It's designed specifically to mount to the Raspberry Pi 400. Jwktje commented that they often store the Pi 400 with the screen attached but you can also remove it between uses. If you'd like to print this mod for yourself, download the STL files published by Jwktje on Thingiverse .