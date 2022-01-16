Raspberry Pi Changes Games By Scanning Barcodes

Creating a custom interface is one of the most exciting aspects of creating a retro gaming system with the Raspberry Pi . Tons of themes and original UIs have emerged over the years, but Niel, from YouTube channel RMC - The Cave, has taken things to the next level by creating a retro game shop replica that functions as a front end for his emulation platform.

Instead of selecting a game from a menu on the screen, users choose a game from the physical store shelves and scan it using a barcode scanner. Once a game is selected, it will automatically load for the user to play.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Niel, RMC - The Cave) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Niel, RMC - The Cave)

Niel uses a simple USB barcode scanner connected to a Raspberry Pi 3B. The Pi works in tandem with a MiSTer Multisystem, a retro gaming emulation platform, outputting video to a Sony 14-inch Trinitron TV.

The retro gaming emulation is handled entirely by the MiSTer Multisystem. The Pi comes in primarily to manage the barcode scanning system. Niel breaks down in greater detail how he configures the Pi to trigger game changes on the Multisystem platform in the original demo video.

It’s one of the coolest UIs we’ve ever seen in a Raspberry Pi project. To get a closer look at this system in action, check out the official RMC - The Cave channel over at YouTube and be sure to follow Niel for more fabulous creations.