Raspberry Pi Displays Discord Server Posts on E-Ink Screen

We’ve seen makers integrate hundreds of applications with various Raspberry Pi projects but not too many use the instant messaging platform Discord. So today, we’re sharing a project from Reddit user Android2771 , who has created an easy way to look at the latest post of a given Discord server using a simple Pi-powered e-ink display setup.

E-ink displays are limited as far as refresh rates go but excel at providing low-power display options for projects using text and images. In addition, some of them provide multiple color options, but in this case, Android 2771 uses a small, 2.7-inch e-ink display with just black and white support. These screens are standard in e-readers but work well for homemade Pi projects like this digital calendar and can quickly adapt to a wider variety of applications using tools like PaperPi.

This project relies on a Raspberry Pi as the central controller. First, it’s responsible for checking Discord for the most recent text posts and images. Then, it processes the data into a format that fits the tiny e-ink display parameters. The result is an e-ink display that regularly updates with posts from any Discord server you like.

It doesn’t take too much hardware to recreate this project as it’s mainly just a Raspberry Pi with an e-ink screen using a network connection to retrieve the chat log data. In this project, Android2771 is using a Raspberry Pi 4, but there’s no reason an older model like a Raspberry Pi 3B+ wouldn’t work in its place. The e-ink screen used in this project is a 2.7-inch model from Waveshare, but you could use any e-ink screen, including larger ones with more color options.

In the original post, Android2771 explains that he used a custom Discord bot to interface with a local API in charge of the e-ink display output. Python Pillow was responsible for handling the image processing, turning them into black and white images with a small enough resolution to appear fully on the small e-ink screen.