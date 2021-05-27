Enhanced Raspberry Pi GPIO Support Added to Ubuntu 21.04

The dev team for Ubuntu on the Raspberry Pi shared a blog post this week detailing key new features in the latest update for Ubuntu 21.04. The most recent version of Ubuntu is confirmed to officially include enhanced GPIO support on the Raspberry Pi via a new Python library.

The new Python library is known as LGPIO and it replaces RPi.GPIO which no longer works correctly with Linux Kernel 5.11. If you're using Ubuntu 21.04, all you need to do is install the LGPIO package to get started. By using LGPIO. The new 21.04 update is optimized to support the GPIO as before by using the new Python library. Controlling components such as LEDs or servos is completely restored and makers again have full control over the GPIO with Ubuntu.