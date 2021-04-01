Draw on This Raspberry Pi Matrix in Real-Time

Customizing a matrix with a Raspberry Pi can be tricky, but Neythen Treloar's project changes that by making it possible to paint an image onto a matrix in real-time from any browser. This isn't the first time we've shared Neythen's work, we previously showcased his matrix-based video game project.

The new project is dubbed Pixel Paint and it's completely open-source for the community to use—the best Raspberry Pi projects usually are.

The code for this application was written using three languages: Javascript, C++ and Python. A Django backend server is used to operate the web app and bridge the communication between the matrix LEDs and browser input.

According to Neythen, the project was tested and proved to work with a Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry 3 A and even a Pi Zero (albeit with some latency). There are plans in the works to upgrade the project with text input support.