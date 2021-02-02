Raspberry Pi Pico Emulates Nintendo Console

The Raspberry Pi Pico, a $4 microcontroller with a custom Raspberry Pi SoC has only been with us for a short time but eager hackers are already pushing this board to do much more than flash an LED. Ben Stragnell has used his Raspberry Pi Pico to emulate a Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) including audio and VGA.

My viewing setup isn't as neat as @kilograham5's, but whatever. Here's a @Raspberry_Pi Pico pretending to be a NES. The #RP2040 is an amazing piece of work - congratulations to everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/SF6kyivwLbFebruary 2, 2021

The Raspberry Pi Pico has an Arm Cortex M0+ CPU running at upto 133 MHz, and Stragnell has chosen it to be the base for his remarkable emulation project.

"This is a $4 microprocessor board simulating a 6502 plus all the NES hardware (PPU, APU) while bit-banging VGA signals and PWM audio. And it works when clocked at less than half the default speed!" Ben Stragnell via Twitter

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ben Stragnell) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Ben Stragnell) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Ben Stragnell)

The Raspberry Pi Pico may only be a microcontroller, but the RP2040 SoC at the heart of the Pico has many tricks up its sleeve including a Programmable IO which can be programmed to support interfaces such as VGA and DVI. Stragnell's emulation project is not the first time the Pico has emulated a classic machine. Within a week of the Pico being released we saw a BBC Micro emulator, a UK computer which heavily influenced the Raspberry Pi creator Eben Upton, which was able to play full-screen video, audio playback and play games.

Right now Stragnell has just announced the project, but we hope that this will be made available for others to try out.

