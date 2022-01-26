Raspberry Pi Brings Nine Game Boy Together as One

The Raspberry Pi and retro gaming have become two peas in a pod over the years, but this project by maker Kgsws is pushing the boundaries of that relationship. With the help of our favorite SBC, the Raspberry Pi, Kgsws is able to control multiple Game Boy LCD screens simultaneously.

In a demo video shared to YouTube , Kgsws is seen using nine individual Game Boy screens arranged in a grid formation. He uses a tenth Game Boy to load a game and play, while the video outputs to all nine screens as one display.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Kgsws) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Kgsws)

Developing this project required extensive research on Kgsws’s part. An explanation behind the LCD signal interpretation is available in the original demo video. This work was used to adapt the Raspberry Pi in a way that it could output video to the screens.

Because the Raspberry Pi is running a full Linux OS, it’s also possible to output video of a desktop, using the Game Boy LCD array as a display for the Pi. In the demo, Kgsws loaded up a quick Minecraft session and can also be seen browsing the internet. As a bonus, eight of the panels can be used to function as a Game Boy LCD clock.

To get a closer look at this project, check out the original video shared to YouTube by Kgsws and be sure to check out the source code over at GitHub.