Meet RuhaCam, a Raspberry Pi 3D-Printed Open Source Camera

Smile and say cheese! This Raspberry Pi project, known as RuhaCam, is ready to capture all of life's finest moments. It was created by Ruha Cheng and Penk Chen who decided to develop an open-source approach to handheld digital cameras.

The camera is housed inside of a 3D-printed shell designed with a retro, handheld shape. Inside is a Raspberry Pi Zero and a Raspberry Pi HQ camera module for high quality results when capturing photos.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ruha Camera) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Ruha Camera) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Ruha Camera)

The best Raspberry Pi projects are the ones you can recreate yourself and this one is totally open source. The 3D printer files and code used are available to anyone on GitHub. There you'll find a complete list of parts which includes additional components like a 10MP 16mm Telephoto Lens and a 2.2-inch TFT display to serve as a viewfinder.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ruha Camera) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Ruha Camera) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Ruha Camera)

The unit is portable, as well, featuring a 2000mAh Li-Po battery that can be recharged with the help of a TP4056 micro USB battery charging module. It also includes a power switch for safely shutting down the Pi inside. To read more about this project in detail, visit the official RuhaCam project website.