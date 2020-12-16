Raspberry Pi Smart Thermostat is Built with Legos

With winter upon those of us in the northern hemisphere, Raspberry Pi projects that control your heating system are looking quite appealing—like this functional smart thermostat from maker Yazeed Sabri. Instead of your typical pre-built case or 3D-printed one, he opted to use a set of Legos.

To make the system "smart", there is a level of automation involved. The Raspberry Pi uses sensors to determine when the heat should be activated. It's also designed to tap into Google Home.

The on/off switch for the heat is controlled using a pair of SG90 servos. For temperature measurement, it relies on a DS18B20 temperature sensor module. And of course, the housing for the components is designed with Lego bricks and mounted to the wall.

(Image credit: Yazeed Sabri)

The motors are controlled using Python scripts. According to Sabri, a little experimentation had to be done in order to set the ideal temperature tolerance window—otherwise, the system would constantly be kicking on and off.