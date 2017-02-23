Razer Announces 12,800mAh Power Bank

Razer announced the new Power Bank to make sure people don't have to worry about their laptop, smartphone, or other portable gizmos dying on them.
The Power Bank has a 12,800mAh battery that Razer said can add up to six hours of battery life to its Razer Blade Stealth Ultrabook. The device is also compatible with other USB Type-C compatible laptops such as the Dell XPS 13 or Asus Zenbook, and the USB Type-A output ports will allow people to plug in their smartphones, tablets, e-readers, and other devices, too. (No word on how much extra battery life Power Bank will offer those products.)
Razer said the Power Bank supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and Apple fast charge, which means it can "refuel devices up to four times faster than conventional charging." Power Bank can simultaneously charge up to three devices thanks to its two USB Type-A ports and the USB Type-C connector. The Power Bank itself recharges in approximately two hours via the Razer Blade Stealth 45W adapter--which costs an additional $50.
The Power Bank will be available from Razer's storefront in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, and France starting March 2017. It will cost $150 / €170 / £145. More information about the product, which was designed to fit in "most pockets" and match Razer's aesthetic, is below.
|Product
|Razer Power Bank
|Battery Type
|46Wh Lithium-ion Rechargeable
|Battery Capacity
|12,800mAh
|Power Input - Charge Power Bank
|USB Type-C | 5V / 9V / 12V / 15V / 20V, 1A to 3A max.Micro USB | 5V, 1A to 2.4A max.AC Adapter sold separately. Compatible with Razer Blade Stealth 45W USB-C Power Adapter.
|Power Output - Charge Devices
|USB Type-C | 5V 3A / 9V 3A / 12V 3A / 15V 3A / 20V 2.25AUSB Type-A | 5V 2A / 9V 2A / 12V 1.5A
|Razer Power Bank Charging Time (approx.)
|2 hours using the Razer Blade Stealth 45W Adapter. Adapter sold separately.
|Dimensions
|4.95" x 3.08" x 0.92"(125.8mm / 78.2mm / 23.4mm)
|Weight
|0.74lbs (335g)
|Warranty
|1 Year Warranty
|Package Contents
|Razer Power BankUSB Type-C cable USB Standard-A to USB Type-C cableImportant Product Information Guide
|Device Requirement Summary
|Devices with USB Type-C charging connectorsDevices with USB Standard-A charging connectorsUSB Type-C / USB Standard-A power adapters sold separately.
|Release Date
|March 2017
|Price
|$149.99 / €169.99 / £144.99
basically you're paying for the looks and the name...
I bought 26800mAh/99.16Wh battery for $37.50...it's only 5V/5.5A total output with 2.4A output on one port...no USB-C...but extra outside battery can't be that expensive to produce or design...
It's complicated. But when you increase voltages you're going to lose capacity, either by energy loss during the transformation process (up scaling, 3.7V to 9V) or by running cells in series.
And if Anker were to configure those lithium cells in series to increase the cell output voltage from 3.7V to 7.4V to have a better conversion rate for the USB output at higher voltages the Amp-hours would drop in half, yet the Watt-hours would remain the same.