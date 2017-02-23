Trending

Razer Announces 12,800mAh Power Bank

Razer announced the new Power Bank to make sure people don't have to worry about their laptop, smartphone, or other portable gizmos dying on them.

The Power Bank has a 12,800mAh battery that Razer said can add up to six hours of battery life to its Razer Blade Stealth Ultrabook. The device is also compatible with other USB Type-C compatible laptops such as the Dell XPS 13 or Asus Zenbook, and the USB Type-A output ports will allow people to plug in their smartphones, tablets, e-readers, and other devices, too. (No word on how much extra battery life Power Bank will offer those products.)

Razer said the Power Bank supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and Apple fast charge, which means it can "refuel devices up to four times faster than conventional charging." Power Bank can simultaneously charge up to three devices thanks to its two USB Type-A ports and the USB Type-C connector. The Power Bank itself recharges in approximately two hours via the Razer Blade Stealth 45W adapter--which costs an additional $50.

The Power Bank will be available from Razer's storefront in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, and France starting March 2017. It will cost $150 / €170 / £145. More information about the product, which was designed to fit in "most pockets" and match Razer's aesthetic, is below.

ProductRazer Power Bank
Battery Type46Wh Lithium-ion Rechargeable
Battery Capacity12,800mAh
Power Input - Charge Power BankUSB Type-C | 5V / 9V / 12V / 15V / 20V, 1A to 3A max.Micro USB | 5V, 1A to 2.4A max.AC Adapter sold separately. Compatible with Razer Blade Stealth 45W USB-C Power Adapter.
Power Output - Charge DevicesUSB Type-C | 5V 3A / 9V 3A / 12V 3A / 15V 3A / 20V 2.25AUSB Type-A | 5V 2A / 9V 2A / 12V 1.5A
Razer Power Bank Charging Time (approx.)2 hours using the Razer Blade Stealth 45W Adapter. Adapter sold separately.
Dimensions4.95" x 3.08" x 0.92"(125.8mm / 78.2mm / 23.4mm)
Weight0.74lbs (335g)
Warranty1 Year Warranty
Package ContentsRazer Power BankUSB Type-C cable  USB Standard-A to USB Type-C cableImportant Product Information Guide
Device Requirement SummaryDevices with USB Type-C charging connectorsDevices with USB Standard-A charging connectorsUSB Type-C / USB Standard-A power adapters sold separately.
Release DateMarch 2017
Price$149.99 / €169.99 / £144.99
12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • darkguy2 23 February 2017 19:26
    Size is not impressive. You can get 20,000 mAh packs for $35. The higher voltage and wattage output is nice though. Should of put a bigger battery in it though.
  • amk-aka-Phantom 23 February 2017 19:40
    As much as I like Razer mice and keyboards, most of their other peripherals are *stupidly* overpriced. I have an Aukey (a respected power bank brand) power bank with 30000 mAh, QC 3.0 and two USB Type A ports which costs $50. It also has an inbuilt torchlight xD I'll just slap one of the Razer stickers that came with my BlackWidow on it :D
  • BulkZerker 23 February 2017 20:27
    Needs about one more zero on that battery capacity... And then I'll he interested.
  • icepick314 23 February 2017 20:58
    not bad for the size but it's WAAAAY overpriced...

    basically you're paying for the looks and the name...

    I bought 26800mAh/99.16Wh battery for $37.50...it's only 5V/5.5A total output with 2.4A output on one port...no USB-C...but extra outside battery can't be that expensive to produce or design...
  • tom10167 23 February 2017 21:05
    My Anker is 20,000mah, has usb-c and two other ports, supports supports all quick charge standards, is somehow smaller than this thing, and it's $60 on Amazon including two cables. F this pos
  • MatchstickMan 23 February 2017 22:00
    No RGB? No buy. I thought you were better than that, Razer...
  • Xyne__ 24 February 2017 10:57
    you all don't get it: this ist one of the first usb-pd compatible power banks, if everything has been done right by razor it should be able to drive Laptops, Monitors and lots of other equipment and vice-versa be charged by every usb-pd capable device. The universal standard for Power Delivery makes this great and future proof, price is ok for early adopters.
  • fatboytyler 24 February 2017 19:36
    I've not got Type-C, but I still have right at 100,000 mAh total in my packs for the same price or less than this cost...
  • targetdrone 25 February 2017 00:21
    19338768 said:
    Size is not impressive. You can get 20,000 mAh packs for $35. The higher voltage and wattage output is nice though. Should of put a bigger battery in it though.

    It's complicated. But when you increase voltages you're going to lose capacity, either by energy loss during the transformation process (up scaling, 3.7V to 9V) or by running cells in series.
  • targetdrone 25 February 2017 00:28
    19339173 said:
    not bad for the size but it's WAAAAY overpriced...

    basically you're paying for the looks and the name...

    I bought 26800mAh/99.16Wh battery for $37.50...it's only 5V/5.5A total output with 2.4A output on one port...no USB-C...but extra outside battery can't be that expensive to produce or design...

    And if Anker were to configure those lithium cells in series to increase the cell output voltage from 3.7V to 7.4V to have a better conversion rate for the USB output at higher voltages the Amp-hours would drop in half, yet the Watt-hours would remain the same.
