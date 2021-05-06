Salad Builds Mining Supercomputer by Using Gamers' PCs

Salad started in 2018 as a decentralized computing infrastructure that uses gamers and gaming PCs to mine the Ethereum blockchain in exchange for items like gift cards, redeemable game codes, subscriptions, DLC and more.

But now, Salad's community of users has grown so large that all its processing power is faster than the 9th fastest supercomputer in the world. Due to this growth, Salad's CEO says that Salad will start expanding beyond blockchain mining and will dabble in other workloads like AI, rendering workloads, and medical research (similar to Folding at Home).

Salad's CEO Bob Miles started the project with diversity in mind; in a world where the internet is becoming more and more centralized, Bob wants Salad to be as diverse as possible, running on as many PCs as possible to encourage a more healthy internet.

Salad's process to get rewards is very simple; you can either mine Ethereum and/or refer other people to the program to get rewards. To mine, all you have to do is make an account with Salad and install the app.

Salad's strategy seems to be working out well for them, the company has already generated $500,000 in rewards to customers in the last three months already. Salad's CEO Bob Miles says there will be even bigger earnings down the road as Salad diversifies its workload beyond blockchain mining.

While Salad is a decent way to start mining on your own, just keep in mind that you're only getting 1/6th of the rewards. Salad makes roughly $3.6 million from mining on your PCs, but only gives out $500,000 in rewards.

If you're interested in doing some mining on your own, which is likely to be more profitable, check out our stories on how to mine Ethereum, how to optimize your GPU for mining and best mining GPUs.