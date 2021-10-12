Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink Model Is Coming for PlayStation 5

A new version of Samsung's 980 Pro Gen 4 SSD will be making its way to the market this holiday season in the form of a heatsink version for PlayStation 5 owners. This new version of the 980 Pro will feature a thick metal heatsink, designed to cool the drive in the PS5's airflow constrained environment. But, there's nothing stopping you from using this drive in a PC, where you could see higher sustained read and write speeds.

The new 980 Pro looks very similar to the normal 980 Pro and other Samsung SSDs, featuring a matte black finish. The heatsink provides cooling on both the bottom and top of the drive, with four gaps visible on the top section of the SSD, which will provide more thermal dissipation compared to just filling those spaces out with metal.

The heatsink is designed specifically for the PS5's M.2 expansion slot and will keep the drive cool for hours upon end, useful for long gaming sessions where performance is key.

The drive maintains the same performance characteristics as the standard version, with a maximum read speed of up to 7000 MB/s and write speeds up to 5100 MB/s on a PCIe Gen 4 interface. The drive runs on the NVMe 1.3c protocol and measures 24mm x 80mm x 8.6mm. For installation, the drive requires a 2280 slot or greater.

The heatsink version of the 980 Pro will come in 1TB and 2TB capacities, starting at $249.99 for the 1TB model and $449.99 for the 2TB model. There is no word on a 500GB or 250GB version at this time.

Availability will start later this month on October 29th.