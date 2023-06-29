Western Digital’s Black SN850X With Heatsink Hits New Low at $142: Real Deals

Hitting a new low price, we see the 2TB WD Black SN850X SSD (with heatsink) has dropped to $ 142 ahead of all the upcoming sales events like Amazon Prime Day. Do you pull the trigger now or hold out for a possible bigger deal? The choice is yours. For more details on this superfast SSD's performance numbers, check out our review of the WD Black SN850X.

The feature-rich 28-inch Gigabyte M28U has dropped slightly in price to $539, saving a few bucks on a high-resolution 4K monitor with a built-in KVM switch and speedy 144Hz refresh rate. You would want a good GPU to make the most of this higher UHD resolution, or play around with graphics tech such as DLSS or FSM to reach higher framerates whilst preserving picture quality.

An absolute bargain for this CPU — the AMD Ryzen 5 5500 is available for only $86 at Newegg. Use code SSCT2922 at checkout. With six-cores, 12-threads, and a max boost clock of 4.2GHz, you get a lot of CPU for your money.

See below for more of today's Real Deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

2TB WD Black SN850X SSD with Heatsink: now $142 at Amazon (was $309)

Perfect for a PS5 upgrade (or your PC), thanks to its heatsink, this PCIe 4.0 SSD boasts rated read and write speeds of 7,300 and 6,600 MBps.

Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K: now $539 at Newegg (was $649)

This 28-inch, 4K 144 Hz screen has HDMI 2.1 support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the latest GPUs. There's also a KVM switch, HDR support, and USB Type-C.

AMD Ryzen 5 5500: now $86 at Newegg with promo code (was $159)

The Ryzen 5 5500 is a 6-Core, 12-Thread CPU that is capable of 4.2GHz at max boost and is also unlocked for overclocking. This desktop processor comes boxed with a stock "Wraith Stealth" cooler. Use code SSCT2922 for a $12 discount.



Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $74 at Newegg (was $169)

With sequential read/write speeds of 4125/3325 MBps, this 2TB drive is great value and performance in one small package. We reviewed the P41 Plus and found it a modest SSD, but at this price, it's a good choice for a second storage or games library drive. Use code SSCT2929 for a $15 discount.





Corsair Carbide Series 175R RGB: now $44 at Amazon (was $84)

The Corsair Carbide 175R RGB with tempered glass now costs just $44, making it an excellent, classy jacket for your budget builds. This case comes with one included 120mm RGB fan, and a full-length PSU shroud to make your build look clean.

Looking for more deals?