Save Big With Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD At 7 Cents Per GB

Right now, at Amazon, you can find the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB heatsink edition , one of the best SSDs, at its lowest prices. It usually costs around $169 but is now discounted to $149. This offer can also be found at other retailers, including Newegg , BestBuy , Adorama , and B&H Photo .

When we reviewed the Samsung 990 Pro SSD last year, we appreciated it for its industry-leading performance, with our biggest complaint being a high MSRP. Today’s discount nullifies that concern, leaving us with a superb, efficient SSD with solid performance.

Samsung 990 Pro w/ Heatsink SSD 2TB: now $149 at Amazon (was $169)

This SSD comes with a heatsink, making it much easier to cool without spending extra. It can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,450/6,900 MB/s and is backed with a five-year warranty from Samsung.

Today’s offer applies to the 2TB model, but other capacities are also available in this line. All SSDs in the 990 Pro series have an M.2 2280 form factor and connect using a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. They use a Samsung Pascal controller and feature 176-layer V-NAND TLC memory. This particular capacity has a maximum read/write speed of 7,450/6,900 MB/s.

This purchase is backed by a limited five-year manufacturer’s warranty from Samsung that voids if the drive reaches 1200 TBW. In Amazon’s case, you have up to 30 days to return the drive.