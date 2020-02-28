Trending

Samsung's T55 Monitor Series Launch With 1000R Curved VA Screen

Samsung's T55 monitors look to cure office eye-strain thanks to their 1000R curved radius.

Samsung has just announced its T55 series of 1000R curved monitors which have been certified by TÜV Rheinland for supporting good eye comfort. With 1080p resolution and a solid but unspectacular spec sheet, the monitors seem targeted squarely at the workplace and home office use.

The lineup comprises the C24T55, C27T55 and C32T55 monitors, measuring 24 inches, 27 inches and 32 inches respectively but sharing an otherwise identical feature set. The 1000R curvature, meaning the monitors are curved as an arc of a 1 meter radius circle, was chosen as it's very close to the field of view of the human eye. This reduces eye strain as the whole screen can be seen in a single glance. Samsung’s Flicker-Free technology and a low-blue light mode are also built-in to further reduce visual fatigue.

Each model uses a 1080p VA panel clocked at 75Hz with 4ms GtG response times, 1.193 sRGB coverage and a mediocre max brightness of 250 nits. AMD FreeSync is also supported, which, combined with the slightly above average refresh rate, renders the monitors suitable for a spot of casual gaming (this also means support is likely there for G-Sync as well). For ports you get a HDMI 1.4 port, a single DisplayPort and one D-Sub, as well as audio input and output. There are no USB ports available. 

The T55 series features a sleek and minimal design with extra-slim 'borderless' bezels on three edges, a fabric covered back and a thin 6mm metal base. Unfortunately, the monitors are not VESA compatible and the included stand only offers tilt adjustments from -3 to 20°.

Availability and pricing for the T55 series monitors have yet to be released.

Specifications

C24T55C27T55C35T55
Panel1000R curved VA panel1000R curved VA panel1000R curved VA panel
Screen Size / Aspect Ratio24 inches / 16:927 inches / 16:935 inches / 16:9
Max Resolution & Refresh Rate1080p @ 75Hz1080p @ 75Hz1080p @ 75Hz
Color Gamut1.193 sRGB, 0.884 Adobe RGB1.193 sRGB, 0.884 Adobe RGB1.193 sRGB, 0.884 Adobe RGB
Response Time (GTG)4ms4ms4ms
Brightness250 nits250 nits250 nits
Contrast3000:13000:13000:1
SpeakersNoneStereo 5W SpeakersStereo 5W Speakers
Video InputsHDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, D-SubHDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, D-SubHDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, D-Sub
AudioAudio input and outputAudio input and outputAudio input and output
USBNoneNoneNone
Power Consumption33W34W45W
Panel Dimensions WxHxD with stand539.5 x 413.6 x 249.6 mm613.2 x 458.1 x 249.6 mm708.8 x 514.4 x 271.7 mm
Weight4.2 kg (w/ stand), 2.9kg (w/o stand)5.1kg (w/ stand), 3.8kg (w/o stand)6.4kg (w/ stand), 4.9kg (w/o stand)
WarrantyN/AN/AN/A
  • eye4bear 02 March 2020 14:41
    The article says that the largest of the three monitors is 32" yet in the spec sheet further down in the article shows it as 35". So which is it?
