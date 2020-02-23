Samsung Starts 7nm Production at New EUV Fab

Samsung Electronics announced that it has started 7nm and 6nm production of mobile chips at a new EUV manufacturing line in Hwaseong, Korea, with shipments planned for the first quarter. The company aims to triple its 7nm and below output by the end of the year.

The facility is called V1 and is Samsung’s first to be dedicated to EUV lithography, and will play a pivotal role for the company’s single-digit process nodes, Samsung said. It started test production in the second half of 2019. With mass production now started, commercial shipments will be delivered to customers in the first quarter.

V1 is currently producing 7nm and 6nm mobile chips, but Samsung said the facility can be upgraded “up to” the 3nm node. Samsung’s goal is to triple 7nm and below capacity by the end of the year, compared to 2019. At that point, it projects to have invested $6 billion in the fab.

Dr. ES Jung, President and Head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics, said: “As we ramp up production, the V1 line will enhance our ability to respond to market demand and expand opportunities to support our customers.”

Samsung now has six foundry lines in operation.