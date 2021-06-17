Sonnet Launches DuoModo Thunderbolt 3 Expansion Boxes

Sonnet has introduced its new DuoModo family of expansion boxes with Thunderbolt 3 interfaces. Three of the boxes are designed for add-in-cards that can be connected to TB3/TB4-equipped laptops or Apple's Mac Mini desktop, whereas the fourth box is designed to install Apple's Mac Mini into a rack.

The Sonnet DuoModo Echo III Module is an expansion box that has one PCIe 3.0 x16 slot for double-wide graphics cards and two x8 PCIe 3.0 slots for other types of add-on boards, such as high-performance SSDs or video encoding accelerators. It can accommodate full-height, full-length (up to 12.28 inches long) PCIe cards and has a built-in 400W power supply. To cool down these cards, the DuoModo Echo III Module has two fans from Noctua that are rated at 17 dBA.

(Image credit: Sonnet)

For those who needs to add only a graphics card to their x86-based Macs or other systems, Sonnet offers its DuoModo eGPU module that can house a full-length, full-height, 2.5 slot-width graphics card. The DuoModo eGPU box is equipped with two fans and an 800W power supply, thus ensuring compatibility even with the most power-hungry GPUs.

(Image credit: Sonnet)

Specifically for owners of Apple's Mac Mini that want to upgrade their systems with an add-on board and additional SSDs, Sonnet has the DuoModo xMac mini box. The DuoModo xMac mini can accommodate a Mac Mini itself, two M.2-2280 SSDs, and a graphics card or another AIB (depending on actual configuration). The enclosure provides access to Mac Mini's rear ports, but also has Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-C, and USB Type-A ports on the front.

(Image credit: Sonnet)

Many businesses these days use some form of remote desktops and workstations. To address these customers, Sonnet developed its DuoModo 2U Rackmount enclosure. The box can accommodate a Mac Mini, three PCIe cards, and two M.2 SSDs. Alternatively, the enclosures can be used without a Mac Mini.

(Image credit: Sonnet)

Sonnet's DuoModo product line is available now directly from the company as well as its channel partners.