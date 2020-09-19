This Raspberry Pi Adds MIDI to a Korg Monotron Synth

Makers keep finding new ways to upgrade the world around them with a Raspberry Pi , and we can't help but show off their hard work! Maker Zack Scholl took the creative path with this Raspberry Pi project, using the Pi to add MIDI functionality on an otherwise "MIDI-less" Korg Monotron synthesizer.

Scholl not only shared the final project, but also included complete instructions so you can recreate it yourself. It essentially uses a Raspberry Pi as a MIDI-to-CV controller enabling the Korg Monotron to operate as a MIDI instrument.

According to Scholl, the basic concept involves converting the MIDI input to voltage. The Raspberry Pi runs a custom Python script that adjusts the voltage and frequency relationship to tune the Korg Monotron.

You have a lot of flexibility with this setup because of the Raspberry Pi. You don't even need a keyboard to operate it. Scholl was able to program a sequence of notes for the Korg Monotron to play using a text file on the Pi.