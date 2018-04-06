Watch & Win With EVGA & Tom’s Hardware At PAX East 2018

Over the years, PAX has increasingly become as much of a PC enthusiast show as it is a gamer convention. With the timely arrival of the Intel H370, B360, and H310 chipsets and Coffee Lake-H-equipped gaming laptops, PAX East 2018 from the Boston Convention Center is primed to be the first showing for many of these new products, and Tom’s Hardware will be there to check it all out.

Similar to last year, we’ll be joining EVGA’s livestream coverage from the show floor to discuss a plethora of enthusiast-centric topics, including the company’s latest components, its H370 Stinger motherboard, how the cryptocurrency craze has affected its GPU business, and its yet-to-be-released modular AIO liquid cooling system. EVGA will be giving away prizes from its product lineup throughout the stream (and at least once during our segment), so be sure to watch for your chance to win some free swag!

You can tune in to Team EVGA’s Pax East Livestream on April 5-8 (every day of the event) from 11am-6pm EST via Twitch, Mixer, YouTube or Facebook. We'll be appearing on the broadcast on Friday, April 6 at 5PM ET.