Watch Tom’s Hardware On EVGA’s Pax East Livestream

Update, 3/11/2017, 4:38pm PT: Our portion of the livestream has ended.



This weekend, thousands of gaming enthusiasts (fanatics, even) will descend upon the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (BCEC) for PAX East, and Tom’s Hardware will be there to check out the latest games, hardware, and other emerging technologies.

In addition to our normal game coverage, we reached out to several component and system vendors, because hardware is steadily becoming a major part of these gamer-centric events. EVGA was one of the companies that answered the call, but instead of scheduling us for a normal meet-and-greet, the company invited us to participate in its Pax East Livestream.

EVGA will be at booth 20031, live streaming every day of the event (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) between 10pm and 6pm ET. Our own Derek Forrest (hey, that’s me!) will be joining the livestream on Saturday, March 11 at 5pm ET to discuss EVGA’s new ICX cooling, modular water-cooling system, and much more. We'll embed the stream here, or you can also watch from EVGA's Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch.

Do you have a question for EVGA? Leave it in the comments or tweet @TheDerekForrest during the livestream, and we’ll see if we can get some answers for you.

