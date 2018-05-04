Top 25 Cryptocurrencies By Market Cap

Bitcoin

Created by an anonymous developer, Bitcoin came out in 2008. Whoever it was, the developer’s goal was to create a “peer to peer cash system that would allow online payments to be sent directly from one party to another without going through a financial institution.”


What Bitcoin did differently compared to other attempts at digital cash was implement a “blockchain” system that prevented double spending. Instead of using a trusted central party to verify all transactions, Bitcoin verifies transactions through its peer to peer network.

Bitcoin is not just the original cryptocurrency that allowed almost a thousand cryptocurrencies to bloom, but also the king of all cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin currently has a market capitalization (number of coins multiplied by value of each coin) of over $57 billion, or roughly 45% of the value of the whole cryptocurrency market.

Ethereum

The main promise of Ethereum is that it’s a Turing-complete “programmable blockchain” that allows developers to build all sorts of distributed apps and technologies that wouldn’t easily work on top of Bitcoin (as it stands today).

The Ethereum platform has enabled many companies to raise tens (or even hundreds) of millions of dollars in funding for their own Ethereum-based projects. This has further increased Ethereum’s value, reaching around half of Bitcoin’s market cap this year.

Ethereum has recently faced some scaling issues as the number of companies launching an “Initial Coin Offering” (ICO) has boomed. The network has been bogged down for many hours or even days at a time due to a handful of popular projects launching their own ICO to raise funds.

The developers behind the platform has promised both medium-term and long-term changes to solve this, including switching to a “Proof of Stake” (PoS) transaction verification system that’s supposed to be much more efficient than the Proof of Work (PoW) system that most cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, use.

Ripple

Ripple is a payment network that enables "secure, instant and nearly free global financial transactions of any size with no chargebacks."

Ripple is unlike most cryptocurrencies in that it doesn’t use a blockchain to establish consensus for transactions. Instead, it uses an iterative consensus process that makes it faster than the Bitcoin network, but may also leave it more exposed to attacks.

The developers of a rival network called “Stellar Lumens” that used the same consensus ledger as Ripple discovered that the system is unlikely to be safe when there is more than one node validating a transaction. However, Ripple strongly disagreed with the conclusion and claimed Stellar had incorrectly implemented the consensus mechanism and lacked some of the built-in protections that Ripple had supposedly built.

Ripple has seen some success in convincing large financial institutions, including Japan's largest banks, to test its blockchain and perhaps even implement it in the future.

Bitcoin Cash

Although it has only existed for a few weeks, Bitcoin Cash has already surged to top five in terms of market cap. That's because Bitcoin Cash is actually a fork of Bitcoin, supported by the biggest Bitcoin mining company as well as the manufacturer of Bitcoin mining chips (ASICs) -- Bitmain.

A fork happens when a group of developers decide they don’t like the direction of the current software roadmap and then take the existing code and add their own improvements to it. This creates a separate version of the previous software with its own roadmap.

Bitcoin Cash was created mainly because Bitmain didn’t like a feature called SegWit that Bitcoin recently implemented. SegWit allows for cheaper transactions (bad for miners such as Bitmain) and prefers bigger mining blocks (8MB vs 1MB for Bitcoin) as a solution to Bitcoin’s increasing scalability problem.

EOS

EOS is yet another Ethereum competitor that uses a “Delegated Proof of Stake” (DPOS) system, which supposedly improves on the regular PoS system because users can delegate their voting rights to others in the network in order to decrease transaction verification times and make the network run more efficiently.

EOS also separates read and write actions to increase speed and enables public and private blockchains to communicate asynchronously. Instead of long addresses, users of the platform can also create account names, and those accounts can have different permission levels.

With EOS, you can also roll back changes to fix serious bugs if a supermajority of users agree to the changes. Presumably, this is done to avoid the same situation that created Ethereum Classic and the new Ethereum fork.

Cardano

Cardano is a new cryptocurrency that comes with some interesting new innovations. It was built by a team of technology-focused developers and academics from multiple universities. One of these innovations is that the code was written in Haskell, a more memory-safe programming language, which should minimize the existence of bugs on the Cardano network.

On top of that, Cardano’s developers have formally verified some core components of the network, including its Proof of Stake (PoS) system, which should also drastically increase its security. The "Ouroboros” algorithm for PoS systems was also peer-reviewed by multiple cryptographers.

Cardano’s developers have said that the protocol’s multi-layer architecture should allow for Bitcoin levels of privacy for users while also allowing regulator oversight on a per-app basis. Cardano also comes with its own “treasury” system, which the developers have said will ensure the sustainability of the protocol.

Litecoin

Litecoin was one of the very first “altcoins” to be created with the goal of being the “digital silver” to Bitcoin’s digital gold. Litecoin was also a fork of Bitcoin (as many cryptocurrencies were in the early days), but it could generate blocks four times faster and have four times the maximum number of coins (84 million).

It also uses a different mining algorithm, called “scrypt,” compared to Bitcoin, which uses SHA256. This gives Litecoin a mining decentralization advantage because people only need GPUs to mine Litecoin, as opposed to Bitcoin, where ASICs are required these days for any sort of mining reward.

More recently, the original developer of Litecoin committed to working full time on the cryptocurrency. He also set a mission for Litecoin to become a mature cryptocurrency where new innovations could be tested out before Bitcoin adopts them, too. This would make it safer for Bitcoin to adopt new technologies while also raising the importance of Litecoin on the market.

Stellar Lumens

Stellar Lumens is a cryptocurrency similar to Ripple and aims to become the de facto cryptocurrency system used by banks and other financial institutions. The “lumens” are the currency units that exist on the Stellar network.

The developers behind the Stellar network believe that lumens could eventually be used as a “bridge” between different cryptocurrencies. However, to exchange between cryptocurrencies, you’d have to trust a third-party “anchor,” similar to how you trust a cryptocurrency exchange to convert your money from one currency to another. The main difference seems to be that these anchors will live on the Stellar network.

Recently, IBM announced a partnership with Stellar to enable banks to complete instant cross-border transactions with each other, which seems to have propelled Stellar Lumens back into the top 25 cryptocurrencies. IBM will use its own custom blockchain solution for much of the transaction clearing, but the transaction settlement will be done on the Stellar network.

TRON

TRON is the first cryptocurrency built on top of the Ethereum blockchain as a standard ERC20 token to have 10 million wallet users. TRON’s purpose is to be an open source platform for the global digital entertainment industry by providing functions of payment, development, storage, and credit sharing.

Texts, pictures, videos, and live broadcasts could all be distributed on the Tron blockchain. People who play games that support the TRON platform will also be able to freely exchange their in-game credits with each other.

NEO

NEO, previously called “Antshares,” is often called the “Chinese Ethereum” because it has many of the same goals as Ethereum and is developed in China, unlike the majority of other cryptocurrencies that are developed in the U.S. or Europe. Being in China may also give it some advantages due to potentially improved relationships with both regulators and local Chinese businesses that may prefer adopting it over a Western cryptocurrency.

NEO is a smart contract platform that enables all sorts of financial contracts and even third-party distributed applications to be developed on top of it, much like Ethereum. Unlike Ethereum, where developers can only use its own JavaScript-like “Solidity” programming language, NEO allows developers to use any coding language they like.

IOTA

IOTA is a cryptocurrency technology that targets the Internet of Things (IoT) and doesn’t use a blockchain in order to reduce the computational needs of the network and eliminate transaction fees.

IOTA’s breakthrough ledger technology is called “Tangle,” wherein the Sender in a transaction is required to do a proof of work that approves two transactions. This removes dedicated miners who are needed to verify transactions on most other cryptocurrencies. It also makes the system more decentralized because every user essentially becomes a “node” in the network.

Another remarkable thing about IOTA is that it becomes faster the more users perform transactions, because all of those users are also required to verify other transactions. This is the opposite of most other cryptocurrencies that tend to become slower as more people use them and require new solutions to increase scalability.

Dash

Dash is a more private version of Bitcoin that offers faster transactions (InstantSend technology), as well as anonymous transactions (PrivateSend technology). It also has decentralized governance, which makes it the first decentralized autonomous organization.

Dash uses a two-tier architecture for its network. The first tier consists of miners who secure the network and write transactions to the blockchain, and the second tier is made of “masternodes.” Masternodes relay Dash transactions and enable the InstantSend and PrivateSend types of transactions.

Anyone can set up a masternode as long as you lock at least 1,000 DASH coins on their server. Masternodes earn money for those who operate them, which encourages people to run these masternodes and enable DASH’s advanced features.

Monero

Monero is one of the private transactions-capable cryptocurrencies with the most active communities because of its open and privacy-focused ideals. Many consider it the most private cryptocurrency, especially after a recent Europol bust where the only cryptocurrency transactions that couldn’t be traced were Monero transactions.

Monero’s privacy is guaranteed by a ring signature algorithm, which means that the coins are “mixed” at the protocol level, which according to Monero developers, makes transactions “untraceable.”

Monero’s coins are also fungible, which means there won’t be any way for an exchange or for vendors to block certain Monero coins. All Monero coins will be interchangeable with others.

NEM

One of the things that sets the New Economy Movement (NEM) apart is its “Proof of Importance” (PoI) algorithm. Unlike PoW, which requires miners to use significant processing power to get new coins, or PoS, which requires users to already own a certain amount of coins in order to get new ones, PoI actually encourages users to spend their coins. The PoI algorithm tracks a user’s transactions to determine how important that user is to the overall NEM economy.

Bitcoin has been considered “digital gold,” and one of the main reasons for that description is its limited number of coins (a maximum of 21 million can ever be created). This means that Bitcoin’s value should keep rising over time as long as more people start buying Bitcoin. This should encourage a large portion of those who buy Bitcoin to hold it long term as opposed to spending it to purchase products.

NEM, on the other hand, encourages owners of its coins to spend them fast and furiously in order to gain even more NEM coins.

Tether

Tether is a special kind of cryptocurrency in that its value is anchored to the U.S. dollar. That means it allows people to store their USD in a cryptocurrency that doesn’t see the same kind of volatility other cryptocurrencies see on a daily basis.

Traders, especially, can store their money in Tether whenever the market is going down, taking the value of all cryptocurrencies with it. When the market is showing signs of recovery, they can start trading other cryptocurrencies again.

The company behind Tether claims the coins are backed 1-to-1 by USD reserves and that its holdings are published daily and frequently audited. However, the company also says it won’t convert your Tether coins to USD itself. You will have to exchange your tether to other currencies via online exchanges.

Tether was recently hacked, and almost $31 million was stolen. Some speculation points to the hacker being the same person or group of people that previously hacked the European Bitstamp cryptocurrency exchange service.

VeChain

VeChain is a cryptocurrency platform designed to enhance supply chain management processes. The VeChain platform aims to connect technologies such as NFC, RFID, QR codes, and barcodes with products so the items can be tracked to prevent counterfeiting.

One of the first partnerships obtained by the Singapore-based company behind VeChain was with D.I.G, China’s largest fine wine importer, which was trying to prevent counterfeit wines from reaching its shelves. Ownership of the wines would be determined based on private keys. The bottle’s ID would be scanned each step of the way in the supply chain to ensure its authenticity.

The VeChain team is already working on expanding the platform capabilities so the platform can become a full “programmable blockchain,” much like Ethereum. There will also be a rebrand from VeChain (VEN) to VeChain Thor (VET), as well as a new Thor coin, which will be used to execute the “smart contracts” running on top of VeChain Thor.

Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is the original version of Ethereum; the new “Ethereum” is a fork of this original version. The split happened when a decentralized autonomous organization built on top of the original Ethereum was hacked. “The DAO,” as this organization was called, acted as a venture capital fund for future distributed applications that would be built on top of Ethereum.

One hacker took advantage of a loophole in the Ethereum code that allowed him to siphon a third of this organization’s money (around $50 million at the time). As a solution, the Ethereum developers proposed doing a “hard fork” that would be incompatible with the previous version and would be able to deny the hacker the funds that he stole.

However, not everyone switched over to the “new” Ethereum fork because they still believed in Ethereum’s original promise of standing against financial corruption and changes to the network based on a human's whim. To them, this is what the new Ethereum became when the developers decided to essentially “bail out” the DAO and saved it from the hacker by forking the entire platform.

Therefore, those who preferred the more immutable nature of the original Ethereum decided to stick to Ethereum Classic. As such, it has remained one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

Qtum

Qtum is a merger of Bitcoin and Ethereum’s technologies that targets business applications. It also uses an efficient PoS system to increase the efficiency of network transactions

The underlying technology uses an “Account Abstraction Layer” that acts as a bridge between the Ethereum Virtual Machine and the Unspent Transaction Output model of Bitcoin Core. This gives the network Bitcoin’s reliability while enabling the development of smart contracts and distributed applications (DApps), similarly to how it works on the Ethereum network.

The development team believes that Qtum’s applications should be easier to develop and that they should also be more secure than those on the Ethereum network. They further believe that the industries that will benefit most from its platform will be mobile telecommunications, counterfeit protection, finance, industrial logistics (shipping, warranty, etc), and manufacturing.

OmiseGO

OmiseGO is a public Ethereum-based financial technology that can be used in digital wallets and enables peer-to-peer exchanges of fiat currency (USD, Euro, etc.) and cryptocurrency in real time. The goal of the project is to “unbank” users, or in other words, to disrupt the banking industry by making people realize they don’t need a bank account to use digital money.

According to the OmiseGO developers, “anyone will be able to conduct financial transactions such as payments, remittances, payroll deposit, B2B commerce, supply-chain finance, loyalty programs, asset management and trading, and other on-demand services, in a completely decentralized and inexpensive way.”<

The OmiseGO decentralized exchange doesn’t treat fiat currencies any better than the cryptocurrencies on its network, which means the system is constructed so that the best currencies win.

ICON

ICON can connect independent cryptocurrencies and blockchains without the need for third-party intermediaries. Various cryptocurrencies can connect with each other if they support the ICON platform.

ICON developers claim that its ecosystem already boasts reputable institutions such as banks, insurance companies, universities, and more that believe that the ICON platform can enable frictionless value exchange of securities, medical records, academic data, and insurance fees.

The developers believe that this frictionless exchange will lead to a “maximum total utility” for society. Total utility is an an economic term referring to the total satisfaction that is gained from consuming a total quantity of a given product or service.

Binance Coin

Binance Coin (BNB) is the cryptocurrency belonging to Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The Binance Coin was one of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies ever, with its value increasing from about 10 cents to $22 in only six months in 2017.

The value of the Binance Coin grew so rapidly mainly because Binance was giving everyone who used it on its platform a 50% discount in trading fees. This led to more and more people buying the Binance Coin so they could benefit from lower trading fees, which in turn increased the coin’s value. The discount will drop to 25% later this year, and 12.5% a year after.

Binance also promised to buy back up to 100 million Binance Coins in the future (of out of a maximum of 200 million coins), and then burn those coins, thus further increasing the value of the remaining coins.

Lisk

Lisk aims to be the first “modular blockchain,” where each distributed app on top of it is not just a token (as in Ethereum’s case), but its own blockchain (or sidechain). The developers gave a few example for how this technology could be used:

  • Decentralized storage can be done on a stand-alone blockchain or on Lisk.
  • Anonymous transactions can be done on a stand-alone blockchain or on Lisk.
  • A social blogging system can be done on a stand-alone blockchain or on Lisk.

The list goes on. The sidechains are operated using the same DPoS system used by the parent Lisk blockchain, and they're secured by the top 101 delegates. These top delegates are decided based on the weight of the voting of other users in the network.

Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a recent fork of the Bitcoin blockchain, primarily aimed at decentralizing Bitcoin mining again. Bitcoin was initially mined using CPUs. Then, miners moved to GPUs, and finally to application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chips.

Because ASICs aren't found on most computers due to high cost, the mining power has become concentrated in the hands of a few large mining operators who can afford to buy them. This could potentially become an issue for Bitcoin in the future, because the miners have the voting power when it comes to implementing new features.

Bitcoin Gold also implements new safety features such as replay protection (against attackers trying to repeat or delay data on the network) as well as a unique address format.

Bitcoin Gold’s developers recently announced that they found some malicious files in the wallet software they were distributing to users, which implies that their servers were hacked. Bitcoin Gold users should delete the old wallets and install the new version.

Verge

Verge is one of the few privacy-focused cryptocurrencies that not only has privacy features built-in but also comes with support for the Tor and I2P anonymization networks. According to the developers, these features help obfuscate users’ IP addresses and make transactions untraceable.

Another major feature of Verge is its “ultra-fast” transactions, which have an average speed of only 5 seconds. Verge also has a Tor-enabled Android applications, allowing users to do private transactions even on the go on their mobile device.

Verge recently broke the $3 billion market cap, which is quite impressive for a cryptocurrency that is only two years old. The market cap can be a proxy for gauging overall interest and potential for Verge’s technology and its usefulness.

Zcash

Zcash is the next-generation of the Zerocoin protocol, which aimed to create the first truly anonymous cryptocurrency. It uses a recently invented breakthrough technology called Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge (zk-SNARK), and it’s a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography.

“Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself.

Although Zcash has the potential to be the most private cryptocurrency around,comments made by the developers, as well as the initial “trusted setup” for the secret key, have given many privacy-focused people pause when deciding whether or not they can trust it.

This is why although it may not be as technically impressive, Monero remains the most privacy-focused cryptocurrency right now, and it has real-world data to prove it.

