EVGA Shows Off New H370 Stinger Mini-ITX Motherboard (Updated: Now Available)

by
4 Comments

  • EVGA H370 Stinger 1
  • EVGA H370 Stinger 2
  • EVGA H370 Stinger 3
  • EVGA H370 Stinger 4

Update - 5/16/2018, 7:40am PT: The EVGA H370 Stinger mini-ITX motherboard is now available for sale from the company's website. It has an MSRP of $159, but it's currently on sale for $139.

Original Article, 4/3/2018, 7:30am PT:

EVGA is one of the few OEMs that isn’t flooding the market with a heft of new Intel 300-series motherboards, but it did come to the Coffee Lake party with its new H370 Stinger.

The EVGA H370 Stinger is a mini-ITX motherboard being marketed as “a budget-friendly workhorse for your HTPC or gaming PC.” The tiny board packs a ton of features, including support for 8th generation Intel Coffee Lake-S processors, up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-2667, a PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, and two M.2 interfaces (one Optane-ready 2880 port on the rear of the board, one Key-E vertical slot). The 10-layer PCB sports a 9-phase PWM, an external clock generator, and a plethora of rear panel I/O connectivity.

The back panel I/O has average USB connectivity for a mini-ITX board, with two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, and two USB 2.0 ports. There are also two more USB 3.1 Gen 1 and USB 2.0 port headers (for four total ports) for the front panel, in addition to a USB 3.1 Gen 2 front panel connector. For display output, the H370 Stinger features a HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 interface.

Although the pint-sized motherboard offering may not stack up against the mountains of boards being doled out by other OEMs, EVGA is at least setting itself apart from the pack with fewer 300-series options, giving some credence to the saying “I only need one, dude.”

Full pricing, specifications, and availability of the new H370 Stinger mini-ITX motherboard are currently unknown, but we’ll be pressing EVGA for answers when we visit with the company this weekend at PAX East.

Product

EVGA H370 Stinger mini-ITX Motherboard

Chipset

Intel H370

Socket

LGA 1151

For Factor

Mini-ITX

Memory

(2) Dual-Channel 288-pin DDR4-2667 DIMMs

Storage

(2) SATA 6 Gb/s, (2) M.2 PCIe/SATA

Display Outputs

(1) HDMI 2.0, (1) DisplayPort 1.2

Rear I/O

(2) USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, (2) USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, (2) USB 2.0

Front Panel I/O (Headers)

(1) USB 3.1 Gen 2, (2) USB 3.1 Gen 1, (2) USB 2.0

Networking

Intel i219V Gigabit Ethernet, Intel Wireless-AC 9560 802.11ac WiFi

You'd Also Like

About the author
Derek Forrest

Derek Forrest is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes hardware news and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
4 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • Ninjawithagun
    Sheesh EVGA, aren't you just a bit late to the 370 party?
  • siman0
    cool another half-hearted attempt at a board from a company that has fallen from grace... EVGA really needs to step up its game, this is just sad...
  • Brian_R170
    The I/O panel seems a little sparse. They could've easily put another display output and more USB ports on the board. Then I also saw in the table of features that it has "Intel Wireless-AC 9560 802.11ac WiFi", but the photos do not support that, so I checked the eVGA website and it looks like the WiFi card is not pre-installed. The user needs to install the card, the vertical support bracket and attach the antennas directly to the I/O shield.
Display All 4 comments
Most Popular
  1. Biostar Doubles Down On Crypto With New B250 Mining Motherboard
  2. Best Motherboards
  3. Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 5 Review: Big Flash, Medium Cash
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.