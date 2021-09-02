The Intel-AMD Kaby Lake-G Architecture Is Getting New Windows 11 Graphics Drivers

In an amazing twist of fate, Intel has fully confirmed that it and AMD are working to release updated graphics drivers for the Kaby Lake-G hybrid APU lineup. According to a moderator from the Intel forums, the drivers are already completed and have been transferred over to AMD for final testing. Oh, and the cherry on top -- these drivers are Windows 11 certified!

The Kaby Lake-G architecture was born out of the most bizarre collaboration ever seen in the semiconductor landscape with AMD and Intel working on a single product together. Both companies put aside their competitive natures to make a new APU featuring Vega RX graphics inside a Kaby Lake SoC. It was a powerhouse of a design, focused on fighting Nvidia's first generation of Pascal Max-Q graphics cards.

The first flagship to truly showcase Kaby Lake-G's power was the Hades Canyon NUC 8, featuring a Core i7-8809G with four cores, eight threads, and a 24 compute unit Vega RX GPU. In our review, we noted how impressive its performance was in such a small compact chassis and its gaming performance was surprisingly close to that of a GTX 1060 6GB desktop-class GPU, with a power rating of just 100W.

Despite all this, driver support for the Kaby lake-G chips was barely maintained. In 2019 Intel left users hanging for a full year before new game-ready graphics drivers came out for Kaby Lake-G. Even then the 'new driver' was merely a PDF that redirected users to an AMD download portal, which would allow users to download Adrenalin 2020 drivers instead of Intel drivers.

But even that was short-lived. A few months later in June of 2020, AMD quietly killed off Kaby Lake-G driver support in its mainstream Adrenaline driver program. Leaving users stranded with older drivers that did not have driver enhancements for the then-new Windows 10 2004 update.

Given Intel and AMD's track record, it's amazing to hear a new driver update is coming to Kaby Lake-G and it's a Windows 10 and 11 supported driver as well. This will give Kaby Lake-G some extra life to long-time owners.