Xigmatek Introduces High-End Aquila Micro-ATX Case

Xikmatek has announced a new chassis, the Aquila. The Aquila is a Micro-ATX chassis in which the motherboard is mounted horizontally, rather than vertically, not unlike a number of Mini-ITX enclosures.

The enclosure can house a large number of high-end parts. Due to its size, it can house graphics cards up to 330 mm long, as well as CPU coolers up to 180 mm tall -- quite an achievement for a compact Micro-ATX enclosure. Moreover, the unit will house one optical drive, as well as two 3.5" drives and another two 2.5" drives. The case also holds full-size ATX power supplies.

Natively, the enclosure can hold either a 120 mm or 140 mm front intake fan, though through a couple of changes users will be able to fit a massive 200 mm intake fan. The top of the enclosure can hold two 140 mm fans (and as such also a 280 mm radiator), and the rear of the case will house another 140 mm exhaust fan. Cooling shouldn't be a concern.

Front I/O connectivity is handled by a pair of USB 3.0 ports as well as an HD microphone and headphone set of jacks.

There was no word on pricing or availability.