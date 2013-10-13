Zalman ZM-T4 Case is Super Affordable

Zalman has announced its new ZM-T4 enclosure, which while perhaps appearing like an ordinary mid-tower enclosure, it is actually less -- it is cheap!

The case supports either Micro-ATX or smaller motherboards and can house up to two 3.5" drives, three 2.5" drives, as well as a single optical drive.

The case's cooling is taken care of by a single front-mounted 120 mm fan, two side-mounted 120 mm fans, as well as another single rear-mounted 92 mm fan. Front I/O connectivity is handled by a single USB 2.0 port as well as a single USB 3.0 port, as well as HD audio connectivity.

Now for the scariest part. Prepare yourselves... The case features an MSRP of just €15.99, which, even if translated to U.S. dollars, is only $21.50.