Zalman ZM-T4 Case is Super Affordable

Zalman has revealed its ZM-T4 computer case, and it is scary cheap.

Zalman has announced its new ZM-T4 enclosure, which while perhaps appearing like an ordinary mid-tower enclosure, it is actually less -- it is cheap!

The case supports either Micro-ATX or smaller motherboards and can house up to two 3.5" drives, three 2.5" drives, as well as a single optical drive.

The case's cooling is taken care of by a single front-mounted 120 mm fan, two side-mounted 120 mm fans, as well as another single rear-mounted 92 mm fan. Front I/O connectivity is handled by a single USB 2.0 port as well as a single USB 3.0 port, as well as HD audio connectivity.

Now for the scariest part. Prepare yourselves... The case features an MSRP of just €15.99, which, even if translated to U.S. dollars, is only $21.50.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • seller417 13 October 2013 04:22
    looks nice, looking forward to a review
  • AMD Radeon 13 October 2013 04:41
    now i have a new favourite case for budget builders :D
  • 016ive 13 October 2013 04:53
    It looks good-too good for the price- and I assume it will be excellent for HTPC Build :)
  • John Bauer 13 October 2013 04:56
    Did they glue it together?
  • nukemaster 13 October 2013 05:03
    They have a ATX tower that is similar. I like the idea of a case not having to be so deep(they move the drives so that you can still install longer video cards).

    Funny I was looking at the atx one ZM-T2(but it has 2 x 120mm top fans. nice touch) because of how much less deep it is and saying they need a matx one :)
  • UltimateDeep 13 October 2013 05:13
    Can it fit a Corsair H70 in Push Pull?
  • nukemaster 13 October 2013 05:25
    No. It only has a 92mm fan on the back. If you placed it on the front(if it fit) it would eat up your video card space.

    The side seems to be able to take something, but who wants the rad on the side panel.

    http://www.thg.ru/technews/images/t4-051013.jpg
  • eodeo 13 October 2013 05:37
    Thats scary impressive!
  • lunyone 13 October 2013 07:20
    Make it $30 standard price and $20 on sale and you might have a winner! Assuming the build quality is okay.
  • qlum 13 October 2013 09:14
    Having used the T1 in 4 builds at work I can tell you the build quality is going to be pretty solid for its price, Maybe this is why the availability of the T1 and T2 (shitty glossy T1) is dwindling.
