Zotac’s VR GO Backpack PC Now Available (Updated)

Zotac recently invited us to its 10-Year Anniversary party in Hong Kong, where the company teased us with an updated version of its VR GO Backpack PC. Now, Zotac has revealed the full specifications of the battery-powered VR-ready gaming computer and let it loose into the wild.

The VR GO Backpack PC features an Intel Core i7-6700T processor clocked at 2.8GHz with a 3.6GHz turbo frequency. It sports 16GB of DDR4 SO-DIMM RAM, but it supports up to 32GB (2 x 16GB SO-DIMM) of memory in total. A powerful Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5 graphics module gives the VR GO plenty of GPU horsepower to provide top-end VR performance. It also features a 240GB M.2 SATA SSD, in addition to a 2.5-inch drive bay to expand your total storage capacity.

The top panel sports an HDMI 2.0 port, a power output (DC 12V) port, and two USB 3.0 ports, so you can easily connect your HMD. The side panel features another four USB 3.0 ports, two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort interfaces, in addition to an analog audio in/out jacks, an SD card reader and the DC power-in plug.

To get online, the VR GO features both dual gigabit LAN and 802.11ac WiFi. We can’t see the dual-gigabit LAN ports coming into play unless you occasionally set the PC on your desk. Zotac designed the VR GO for a wearable and wireless VR gaming experience, and we’re not sure why anyone would need (or want) two LAN ports in a device like the VR GO Backpack.

The battery system consists of two hot-swappable 6600mAh lithium-ion batteries with a 95Wh rating, which the company said could offer up to two hours of tether-free gameplay. Zotac includes the charging dock, power adapter, and backpack with the system, but you will also be able to order spare batteries and accessories in the future (although the company didn’t give us any indication of when).

The Zotac VR GO Backpack is available now on Amazon, with a price tag of $1,999.

Product Zotac VR GO Backpack ZBOX-VR7N70 Processor Intel Core i7-6700T Memory 16GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (Up to 32GB) Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5 Storage - 240GB M.2 SATA SSD- 2.5” SATA Drive Bay Ports - USB 3.0 x6- 3-in-1 Card Reader- Analog Input/Output- Battery Port x2- Power Output (DC 12V) x2 Display Output - HDMI 2.0 x3- DisplayPort 1.3 x2 Networking - Dual Gigabit Ethernet- 802.11ac WiFi Battery 2x Li-Ion 6600 mAh, 95Wh Dimensions 16.14 x 10.63 x 2.99 inches Weight (PC, Backpack, Batteries) ~10.91 lbs. Starting MSRP $1,999

Update, 11/30/2016, 7:56PM CT: Zotac reached out to correct a mistake in its materials concerning the weight of the VR GO.