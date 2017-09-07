Zotac Rolls Out New Zbox M And P Series Mini-PCs

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Zotac, a giant in the world of small form factor PCs, added new models to its Zbox M and P series mini-PCs.

Measuring just 184 x 72 x 184mm (WxHxD), the Zbox MI553 series mini-PCs are equipped with an Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor operating at 2.5GHz with a max turbo frequency of 3.5GHz. The two SODIMM slots can accommodate up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 dual-channel memory. Graphics are handled by Intel’s HD 630 chip that provides resolutions up to 4096x2160 @ 60Hz utilizing the DisplayPort 1.2 connector or 3840x2160 @ 60Hz from the HDMI 2.0 output. The Zbox MI533 is Optane Memory-ready and features two M.2 SSD slots and a single 2.5" 6Gbps SATA hard drive slot.

Other features include Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, a front-mounted USB 3.1 Type C port, HDMI and Mini DisplayPorts, gigabit wired Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, and four USB 3.0 ports. Gaining access to the inside of the unit is a simple matter of pressing two tabs in the rear of the chassis and lifting the top off. This makes maintenance and upgrades a snap.

The Zbox MI553 is a barebones solution that allows end users to pick and choose memory and storage options that fit their needs. The MI553 Plus is a complete mini-PC with 4GB of DDR4 memory and a 120GB M.2 SATA SSD pre-installed.

Those of you looking for an even smaller PC will no doubt be interested in the Zotac Zbox PI225 mini-PC. Smaller than your average smartphone, this fully functional computer features an Intel Apollo Lake dual-core processor, 4GB of LPDDR3, 32GB of onboard storage, Intel HD Graphics 500, 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, and two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, all packed into a fanless chassis that is just 63 x 95.4 x 8mm (WxHxL).

Pricing and availability were not available at the time of press. We have reached out to the company for more information.

