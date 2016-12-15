Adata XPG Dazzle 16GB DDR4-2800 Dual-Channel Memory Kit Review

Adata XPG Dazzle DDR4-2800 tempts buyers with a reasonably-priced, low-voltage, LED-lighted, 16GB DDR4-2800 kit. Unfortunately, the firm’s shifted focus to the untested 32GB version leaves us without the ability to issue an award.

Introducing XPG Dazzle

[Editor’s Note: Timing and pricing fluctuations have impacted availability of this product at this capacity (2x 8GB) and rated performance (DDR4 2800) during our test period. We’ve noted this and made some recommendations regarding capacity and performance options in our conclusion notes on page 2.]

The popularity of glass cases has brought with it a resurgence in lighted components, from graphics card fan shrouds with lighted logos to motherboards with lighted faux-traces. Lighted RAM goes back farther to the introduction of side panel windows, and users looking for a good deal on these will appreciate the lowering of prices as production volume increases.

Adata’s XPG Dazzle doesn’t have the fancy RGB lighting of certain high-priced competitors, but it also doesn’t require a separate RGB controller or cable. Instead, its lights follow the classic “breathing” pattern, which speeds up as the memory gets warm.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

XPG logos on a frosted clear background are oriented with the bottom facing the socket on most motherboards.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

XPG Dazzle DDR4-2800 is programmed with JEDEC-standard DDR4-2133 CAS 15 timings, and boards that support XMP will automatically configure these to rated values after enabling the XMP setting in firmware. Though the CAS 17 timings seem fairly lengthy for DDR4-2800, these coincide with a memory-controller-friendly 1.25V rating.

DDR4 Rated Specification Comparison

Those timings look particularly weak when comparing XGP Dazzle 2800 to our most recent 2x 8GB kits, but it’s important to note that the Dazzle modules are also about 20% cheaper than those rival products. That could be a great sign for value, almost making the LED lighting appear to be a free bonus feature. (Note that in the table above, the pricing reflects the current cost of the DDR4 3000 version of the XGP Dazzle.)

