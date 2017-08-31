ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac Motherboard Review

ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac deals 9 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ASRock X370 Killer SLI AM4... Amazon Prime £221.27 View

Benchmark Settings Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings PCMark 8 Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft) SiSoftware Sandra Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth DiskSPD 4k Random Read, 4k Random Write128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write Cinebench R15 Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark CompuBench Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing 3D Tests & Settings 3DMark 13 Version 4.47.597.0 Test Set 1: Skydiver, 1920x1080, Default Preset Test Set 2: Firestrike, 1920x1080, Default Preset Test Set 3: Firestrike Extreme, 2560x1440 Default Preset Application Tests & Settings LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4 Blender Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark 7-Zip Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9" Adobe After Effects CC Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark driven routine Adobe Photoshop CC Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark driven routine (light and heavy) Adobe InDesign CC Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark driven routine Adobe Illustrator Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark driven routine Game Tests & Settings Ashes of Singularity Version 1.31.21360 High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAA Crazy Preset - 1920x1090, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA High Preset - 4k ~3460x1920, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAA Crazy Preset - 4k ~3460x1920, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA F1 2015 2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, Rain 1920x1080 - UltraHigh Preset, 16x AF 4k ~3460x1920 - UltraHigh Preset, 16x AF Metro Last Light Redux Version 3.00 x64 High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation Very High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation High Quality, 4k ~3460x1920, High Tesselation Very High Quality, 4k ~3460x1920, Very High Tesselation The Talos Principle Version 267252 1920x1080 - Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF 1920x1080 - Ultra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF 4k ~3460x1920 - Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF 4k ~3460x1920 - Ultra Preset, VeryHigh Quality, VeryHigh Tesselation, 16x AF

I finally bit the bullet and purchased a proper 4K monitor. The LG 27UD58-B is well reviewed and was on sale for $300 at my local California-inspired, big-box electronics vendor. With that in mind, we will start putting out data for 1080p, 1440p, and 4K for this test setup. With the cryptocurrency craze driving up the prices for GPUs, I’m hesitant to drop the coin on a GTX 1080 to properly drive this panel. But, if any vendors out there want to support my dire need for bleeding edge tech, help me out!

Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Software OS Windows 10 64-bit Graphics Crimson 16.10.1 WHQL

Otherwise, my “Tumbler PC” still hosts all of our components, including the Ryzen 7 1700X, Toshiba R400 NVMe SSD, and Gigabyte GTX 970 G1 Gaming. We are installing the Noctua NH-U12S for its final official test experiment and will not be substituting its overweight brother for our overclocking escapades. G.Skill is still our preferred RAM set for this Ryzen test bench, having the broadest support and highest settings we’ve achieved across all of the motherboards to date. HyperX’s memory will receive adequate screen time and will be covered only in the overclocking portion of the review.

