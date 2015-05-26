Asus GeForce GTX 960 Strix OC Edition Review

Power Benchmarks
This chart begins at 80W, as this is the approximate power draw of the test system without the graphics card. The Asus GeForce GTX 960 Strix OC draws only 7W at idle, and 100W under load. Both of these figures are lower than the competing cards we tested.
The power draw on the torture test tells a different story. Here the cooler and the Super Alloy components really show what they can do. Even with the single six-pin connection, Asus draws 144W.
However, the only thing I personally don't like is the looks. I never really liked Asus's cooler designs, I prefer the ACX cooler or Windforce coolers. However this is only a personal preference.
BTW...OP, you put the wrong card on the amazon price list. I think that's the Zotac 960, not the Asus 960.
Since this is only the 2GB version, the gtx 970 will run circles around 2 gtx 960s. Nearly every new game will fill that 2GB frame buffer quickly.
Looks like a great card, the cooler alone gives a great value for those extra $10, thought an optional second power connector would've been a nice addition, it never hurts to have more available power when it comes to overclocking.
Did you test this specific card to see if it still has the same behaviour and if this problem affects the entire asus gtx 960 strix line. I am asking because I was interested in buying this card until I read the above article where you reported this abnormal behaviour. I think you should further investigate this.
Any speculation as to why the EVGA ACX 2.0 cooler has a lower unloaded temperature? It seems the DirectCU II cooler performs better at load and I would have thought this ratio would be more proportional on the unloaded test.