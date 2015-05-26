Asus GeForce GTX 960 Strix OC Edition Review

Power Benchmarks

This chart begins at 80W, as this is the approximate power draw of the test system without the graphics card. The Asus GeForce GTX 960 Strix OC draws only 7W at idle, and 100W under load. Both of these figures are lower than the competing cards we tested.

The power draw on the torture test tells a different story. Here the cooler and the Super Alloy components really show what they can do. Even with the single six-pin connection, Asus draws 144W.