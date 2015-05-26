Asus GeForce GTX 960 Strix OC Edition Review

Introduction And Specifications
Asus has been a top name in computer hardware for more than two decades, and for good reason. Its engineers often create products that are unique and stick out from the competition. Most of the cards the company releases are overclocked in some way, as is this one.
Today we're looking at the Asus GeForce GTX 960 Strix OC. This is a custom-designed graphics card based on the Maxwell architecture. With an MSRP of $210, a factory overclock and the tried-and-tested DirectCU II cooling solution, we’re keen to see if Asus' latest lives up to the company’s reputation.
However, the only thing I personally don't like is the looks. I never really liked Asus's cooler designs, I prefer the ACX cooler or Windforce coolers. However this is only a personal preference.
BTW...OP, you put the wrong card on the amazon price list. I think that's the Zotac 960, not the Asus 960.
Since this is only the 2GB version, the gtx 970 will run circles around 2 gtx 960s. Nearly every new game will fill that 2GB frame buffer quickly.
Looks like a great card, the cooler alone gives a great value for those extra $10, thought an optional second power connector would've been a nice addition, it never hurts to have more available power when it comes to overclocking.
Did you test this specific card to see if it still has the same behaviour and if this problem affects the entire asus gtx 960 strix line. I am asking because I was interested in buying this card until I read the above article where you reported this abnormal behaviour. I think you should further investigate this.
Any speculation as to why the EVGA ACX 2.0 cooler has a lower unloaded temperature? It seems the DirectCU II cooler performs better at load and I would have thought this ratio would be more proportional on the unloaded test.