Asus GeForce GTX 960 Strix OC Edition Review

Asus has put together an undeniably good product once again. The Geforce GTX 960 STRIX OC is one of the coolest running graphics cards money can buy today, and by extension it’s also one of the quietest. The already overclocked GPU and memory perform very well out of the box. Anyone with a GTX 960 on their short-list would be wise to consider this card heavily.

Introduction And Specifications

Asus has been a top name in computer hardware for more than two decades, and for good reason. Its engineers often create products that are unique and stick out from the competition. Most of the cards the company releases are overclocked in some way, as is this one.

Today we're looking at the Asus GeForce GTX 960 Strix OC. This is a custom-designed graphics card based on the Maxwell architecture. With an MSRP of $210, a factory overclock and the tried-and-tested DirectCU II cooling solution, we’re keen to see if Asus' latest lives up to the company’s reputation.

