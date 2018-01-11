Das Keyboard Prime 13 Review

Das Keyboard Prime 13 deals 103 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Das Keyboard Prime 13 :... Amazon £123.56 View

Testing

Key Rollover

The manufacturer claims this keyboard supports n-key rollover (NKRO), meaning you can press as many keys as you want and they'll all register. However, out of the box it only does 6-key rollover (6KRO). To turn on NKRO, you need to press Fn+F12. This shortcut is unlabeled on the keycaps, and the only way to know about it is to check the engraved plaque or the included instruction sheet.

Audio

The Das Prime 13's standard layout means there’s virtually no learning curve when you sit down to start using it. The Brown switches don't make too much noise unless you hammer them, and even then the bottom-out noise is muffled by the chassis. The tactile bump is subtle, so you only feel it when pressing gently. As you pick up speed, it's possible to blow right through the tactile point with very little resistance.

Cherry stabilizers tend to be quieter than Costar-style stabilizers, and most of the stabilizers on this keyboard are smooth and quiet. However, we did notice the stabilizer on the backspace key rattled noticeably with each press, and there's a slight grinding feel if it's not pressed straight down. (Anecdotally, we ended up with two of these keyboards, and both of them had that same issue.)



