Enermax Revolution X’t II 750W Power Supply Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

Image 1 of 11 Image 2 of 11 Image 3 of 11 Image 4 of 11 Image 5 of 11 Image 6 of 11 Image 7 of 11 Image 8 of 11 Image 9 of 11 Image 10 of 11 Image 11 of 11

On the front of the small box are two photos of the PSU, along with its model description in large letters. The PSU's capacity is highlighted in red letters, while three large icons depict the 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, a five-year warranty and the exclusive use of Japanese electrolytic capacitors rated at 105 °C.

On the back of the box, Enermax lists the power specifications along with the cable configuration of all Revolution X't II models. Moreover, the PSU's most notable features are mentioned, including the HeatGuard function, ErP Lot 6 2013 compatibility, the twister-bearing fan, Japanese electrolytic caps and the semi-modular cabling design with flat cables. We prefer these because they're more flexible and better for optimizing airflow.

Contents

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The PSU is protected by bubble-wrap inside of the box. We would like to see packing foam used instead because it's more effective.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The bundle includes a large nylon bag for storing unused modular cables, a case badge, several Velcro straps with Enermax's logo printed on them, the CordGuard metal clip, a set of fixing bolts, the user's manual and the necessary cables.

Exterior

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The first thing we noticed was the misplaced badge in the middle of the fan grille. This is something we didn't expect on a PSU selling for more than $100, that's for sure. On the other hand, Enermax uses a high-quality finish and its matte surface is fingerprint-resistant and it won't scratch easily. On the front, a small power switch is installed next to the AC receptacle and the exhaust grille uses a typical honeycomb-style design.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

There's a series description on the sides, and a power specifications label is on the bottom.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Around back, the modular panel only includes five sockets. The red ones are dedicated to auxiliary PCIe cables with two connectors each. The native cables are flat, just like the modular ones, and there is a plastic grommet around the cable exit hole that protects the wires from rubbing the chassis' edges.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Although this is a compact power supply, we'd like it to be fully modular instead of employing a semi-modular design. That'd make installation easier. On top of that, most of the competition in this category is fully modular.

Cabling

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

All cables are flat and of stealth type, meaning that they feature darkened wires. However, as you can see in our photos, markings on the wires are easily distinguishable.