Enermax Revolution X’t II 750W Power Supply Review

Enermax recently released a successor to the Revolution X't line and the new models are made by CWT, featuring 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, Japanese caps and a quality fan. Today, we're testing the ERX750AWT model.

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

On the front of the small box are two photos of the PSU, along with its model description in large letters. The PSU's capacity is highlighted in red letters, while three large icons depict the 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, a five-year warranty and the exclusive use of Japanese electrolytic capacitors rated at 105 °C.

On the back of the box, Enermax lists the power specifications along with the cable configuration of all Revolution X't II models. Moreover, the PSU's most notable features are mentioned, including the HeatGuard function, ErP Lot 6 2013 compatibility, the twister-bearing fan, Japanese electrolytic caps and the semi-modular cabling design with flat cables. We prefer these because they're more flexible and better for optimizing airflow.

Contents

The PSU is protected by bubble-wrap inside of the box. We would like to see packing foam used instead because it's more effective.

The bundle includes a large nylon bag for storing unused modular cables, a case badge, several Velcro straps with Enermax's logo printed on them, the CordGuard metal clip, a set of fixing bolts, the user's manual and the necessary cables.

Exterior

The first thing we noticed was the misplaced badge in the middle of the fan grille. This is something we didn't expect on a PSU selling for more than $100, that's for sure. On the other hand, Enermax uses a high-quality finish and its matte surface is fingerprint-resistant and it won't scratch easily. On the front, a small power switch is installed next to the AC receptacle and the exhaust grille uses a typical honeycomb-style design. 

There's a series description on the sides, and a power specifications label is on the bottom.

Around back, the modular panel only includes five sockets. The red ones are dedicated to auxiliary PCIe cables with two connectors each. The native cables are flat, just like the modular ones, and there is a plastic grommet around the cable exit hole that protects the wires from rubbing the chassis' edges. 

Although this is a compact power supply, we'd like it to be fully modular instead of employing a semi-modular design. That'd make installation easier. On top of that, most of the competition in this category is fully modular.

Cabling

All cables are flat and of stealth type, meaning that they feature darkened wires. However, as you can see in our photos, markings on the wires are easily distinguishable.

9 Comments
  • powernod 09 May 2016 14:53
    The fact that the PSU collapsed during the "Hold-UP time / Power_OK" tests, clearly proves -in my opinion-, how important these tests are, since they are an indication of how properly a PSU can react during stressful situations. ;)
  • turkey3_scratch 09 May 2016 15:16
    Good unit. Has some things that could be improved, but good. Wish there was much more to say.
  • Aris_Mp 09 May 2016 15:21
    actually I rarely see a PSU going boom in these tests. Will wait for the second sample to arrive and see how it goes under the same scenario.
  • turkey3_scratch 09 May 2016 15:22
    17939497 said:
    actually I rarely see a PSU going boom in these tests. Will wait for the second sample to arrive and see how it goes under the same scenario.

    Oh I thought you already got the second sample and it tested fine, guess I misread that.
  • GearUp 09 May 2016 18:12
    The older line X't have been selling for around $82 so I would have hoped for a lower price as well. Personal experience still favors Enermax since 0/6 of my units failed within 3 months while it was 1/3 for each of 2 different competitors. I still factor in return costs at this point.
  • damric 10 May 2016 04:12
    40C is not an acceptable rating for that MSRP.
  • Aris_Mp 19 May 2016 17:57
    Just finished testing the second sample and no fireworks this time, so apparently the incident with the first sample (during the hold-up time tests) was just an isolated one.

    In addition I confirmed that there is no OCP on the minor rails either, as I suspected.
  • android_dev 23 May 2016 01:36
    The older Enermax Revolution 87+ series have better build quality ,features and performance than their X't counterparts. Then again it was a more expensive platform to begin with.
  • GearUp 28 May 2016 20:01
    Correction on returns: Only one supply was returned within 3 months which is good for returns. The other failed due to the motherboard or graphics card after 16 months. Some supplies have return rates well over 20 percent.
