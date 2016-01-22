EVGA GQ Series 750W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

Our experience so far dictates that ACRF topologies are capable of high hold-up times; the 750 GQ is definitely not an exception, since it achieves 24.8ms. In addition, the power good (PWR_OK) signal follows the ATX spec's requirement and drops before the rails go out of spec. Very good performance here!

Inrush Current

The NTC thermistor is very small, resulting in increased inrush current with both 115V and 230V input. EVGA should probably use a larger thermistor for this purpose. It wouldn't affect the PSU's efficiency since there is a diode bypass when the start-up phase finishes.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.390A 2.013A 2.003A 0.981A 74.76 87.29% 0 0 37.68 °C 0.951 12.114V 4.968V 3.291V 5.081V 85.65 41.53 °C 115.0V 2 9.832A 3.019A 3.016A 1.181A 149.76 90.40% 0 0 38.62 °C 0.977 12.095V 4.959V 3.278V 5.070V 165.66 43.21 °C 115.0V 3 15.678A 3.528A 3.542A 1.380A 224.86 91.17% 0 0 40.50 °C 0.988 12.045V 4.946V 3.270V 5.065V 246.64 45.49 °C 115.0V 4 21.448A 4.045A 4.040A 1.580A 299.71 91.01% 620 31.7 41.89 °C 0.994 12.055V 4.943V 3.262V 5.050V 329.33 47.51 °C 115.0V 5 26.926A 5.061A 5.068A 1.786A 374.71 90.59% 800 35.2 43.52 °C 0.996 12.043V 4.933V 3.251V 5.036V 413.64 49.63 °C 115.0V 6 32.422A 6.089A 6.103A 1.988A 449.58 89.99% 1040 40.0 44.82 °C 0.997 12.024V 4.924V 3.239V 5.025V 499.60 51.49 °C 115.0V 7 37.940A 7.117A 7.154A 2.195A 524.54 89.20% 1250 44.2 43.73 °C 0.997 12.006V 4.912V 3.226V 5.010V 588.02 47.60 °C 115.0V 8 43.480A 8.159A 8.209A 2.401A 599.52 88.63% 1285 45.7 44.23 °C 0.998 11.986V 4.903V 3.212V 4.996V 676.47 48.63 °C 115.0V 9 49.472A 8.681A 8.770A 2.401A 674.57 87.64% 1575 47.6 44.98 °C 0.998 11.967V 4.894V 3.201V 4.990V 769.74 49.98 °C 115.0V 10 55.190A 9.201A 9.290A 3.012A 749.32 86.50% 1790 49.4 46.49 °C 0.998 11.953V 4.889V 3.193V 4.977V 866.32 51.94 °C 115.0V 11 61.557A 9.208A 9.303A 3.013A 824.31 85.02% 2130 57.6 47.45 °C 0.998 11.935V 4.885V 3.188V 4.975V 969.60 53.60 °C 115.0V CL1 0.099A 14.020A 14.005A 0.004A 115.80 82.87% 900 37.0 43.09 °C 0.973 12.121V 4.938V 3.238V 5.081V 139.74 46.82 °C 115.0V CL2 62.444A 1.002A 1.003A 1.002A 759.91 86.48% 1850 49.9 44.59 °C 0.998 11.958V 4.912V 3.229V 5.030V 878.71 49.55 °C 115.0V

Load regulation at +12V is tight enough, though it doesn't stand up to EVGA's 750 G2. The same goes for the 5V rail, while the 3.3V rail is on the loose side with close to 3 percent deviation. Lastly, the 5VSB rail surprises us with tight load regulation, at least for that rail's standards.

As you can see from the noise output column, the PSU runs passively up to our 30% load test, yielding silent operation. At 40 percent load, the fan starts spinning slowly. It takes a 60 percent load for the noise to become noticeable. The noise increases quickly as the load increases. In our worst-case test, the fan screamed along, annoying anyone in its vicinity. FSP definitely uses a high-speed fan, and although it spins slowly in most cases, when you push the PSU it makes a ton of noise.

We left the efficiency performance for last. It's very good under light and moderate loads, but then drops below the specified limit during our full load test. Given the almost 47 °C ambient environment we used, though, we'll give EVGA a pass, especially since the 80 Plus organization conducts its tests at only 23 °C.