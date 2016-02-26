Trending

FSP Hydro G 650 Power Supply Review

FSP recently released a new PSU platform that mostly addresses gamers. The Hydro G line includes three units, and today we're testing the 650W version. The PSU is 80 Plus Gold certified and features fully modular cabling. Let's see how it performs.

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

XFX TS-650

Cooler Master G650M

FSP Hydro G 650

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Although the hold-up time exceeds the ATX specification's requirement, the power-good signal's hold-up time is lower than 16ms, so the PSU fails this test. The PWR_OK inactive to DC loss delay time is way longer than what the ATX spec says it can be, resulting in the lower than expected PWR_OK hold-up time. With a bit of fine tuning, FSP could pass this test since the bulk caps it uses have sufficient capacity.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

The inrush current is normal with both inputs (115V and 230VAC).

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests explores voltage rail stability and efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the supply's maximum in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails. 

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
13.570A1.931A1.944A0.976A64.7784.04%0050.32 °C0.963
12.103V5.165V3.393V5.119V77.0738.38 °C115.1V
28.174A2.906A2.926A1.175A129.7688.63%0051.52 °C0.984
12.098V5.158V3.380V5.102V146.4039.22 °C115.1V
313.138A3.392A3.439A1.373A194.8389.84%0052.50 °C0.990
12.086V5.150V3.370V5.088V216.8639.56 °C115.0V
418.107A3.888A3.928A1.575A259.7489.93%103037.240.99 °C0.991
12.071V5.140V3.359V5.076V288.8349.45 °C115.0V
522.748A4.873A4.930A1.776A324.7189.89%103037.241.55 °C0.992
12.055V5.130V3.345V5.063V361.2250.81 °C115.0V
627.396A5.849A5.938A1.979A389.6489.55%110538.541.95 °C0.993
12.042V5.123V3.332V5.048V435.0952.30 °C115.0V
732.048A6.839A6.963A2.185A454.5789.06%114040.742.87 °C0.993
12.028V5.117V3.318V5.033V510.4354.19 °C115.0V
836.723A7.834A7.992A2.390A519.5888.31%121542.043.54 °C0.992
12.014V5.106V3.303V5.017V588.3356.64 °C115.0V
941.832A8.336A8.538A2.394A584.6187.57%152041.844.47 °C0.992
12.001V5.099V3.290V5.008V667.5658.02 °C115.0V
1046.492A8.839A9.056A3.529A649.4886.56%185044.445.92 °C0.991
11.987V5.090V3.279V4.957V750.3759.93 °C115.0V
1151.961A8.853A9.078A3.535A714.3785.64%205047.946.77 °C0.990
11.974V5.082V3.272V4.948V834.1662.19 °C115.0V
CL10.101A18.023A18.002A0.004A153.1283.57%69030.745.40 °C0.991
12.076V5.163V3.268V5.110V183.2256.65 °C115.1V
CL254.119A1.002A1.003A1.002A662.7287.13%195046.847.02 °C0.991
11.996V5.093V3.328V5.061V760.6361.00 °C115.1V

Load regulation on the +12V and 5V rails is tight enough, while the 3.3V and 5VSB rails are looser. What matters most as far as load regulation is concerned, though, is the +12V rail's performance. In this case, it's kept within 1.2 percent, which is the second-best performance in this category, according to our charts.

Under 20 percent load, the unit easily clears the 80 Plus Gold requirement. It comes very close to the required 90 percent efficiency with a 50 percent load applied. In the full load test, efficiency is less than 0.5 percent away from the minimum allowed percentage. We're giving the Hydro G a pass since we conduct our tests at a much higher temperature than the 80 Plus organization.

The fan doesn't start spinning until we hit 40 percent load; its noise exceeds 40 dB(A) in the 70 percent load test. Even under a full load, the controller doesn't allow the fan to spin at full speed. That only happens during the overload test, at which point the fan exceeds 2000 RPM and gets really loud.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Onus 26 February 2016 14:51
    I see a Performance Per Dollar chart, but so far I've not been able to find the price of this unit. What is it?
    Reply
  • sammy sung 26 February 2016 16:13
    Hopefully a competitive price scheme. Looks awesome though, very nice aesthetic
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 26 February 2016 18:02
    I see a Performance Per Dollar chart, but so far I've not been able to find the price of this unit. What is it?

    It is 90 bucks

    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817104200&nm_mc=AFC-C8Junction&cm_mmc=AFC-C8Junction-VigLink2-_-na-_-na-_-na&cm_sp=&AID=10446076&PID=3821802&SID=il40akd6as0035wt00053
    Reply
  • mrjhh 26 February 2016 19:41
    I remember FSP being an OEM for older computer vendors like DEC, so they definitely aren't a newcomer to the field. I'm glad to see they know how to build a modern supply.
    Reply
  • Onus 26 February 2016 20:15
    IMHO FSP has always had a solid but "middle-of-the-pack" reputation; not anybody's first choice, but a lot better than a lot of the junk being sold. Even their Raider units that got very critical reviews were acceptable as budget units in light use. In big box PCs, I'd certainly rather see FSP than HEC or Bestec.
    Reply
  • jeffunit 26 February 2016 20:31
    I see "op amp amplifier" mentioned several times in the review.
    What is an "op amp amplifier"
    Doesn't amp stand for amplifier in this context, which expands to op amplifier amplifier?
    Reply
  • anort3 26 February 2016 21:08
    Odd naming scheme for a power supply. Hope it doesn't confuse anyone into thinking water goes well with it. :P

    Always good to see some of the larger if less well known manufacturers putting out quality units.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 27 February 2016 10:09
    What is an "op amp amplifier"

    short for operational amplifier
    Reply
  • jeffunit 28 February 2016 05:07
    What is an "op amp amplifier"

    short for operational amplifier

    op amp is short for operational amplifier.
    op amp amplifier is short for operational amplifier amplifier.
    You need to pay more attention to what is written.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 28 February 2016 05:09
    Good performing power supply. In terms of voltages and ripple, beats the EVGA GS. I would never hesitate to recommend this unit, if it is priced well of course, which it already is not.
    Reply